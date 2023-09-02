Tom Holland goes 'my birthday girl', wishes Zendaya with goofy pic as she turns 27. See post

Tom Holland wished his girlfriend Zendaya with funny photos as she celebrated her 27th birthday on Friday. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Zendaya also posted an old picture of herself and wrote a note. (Also Read | Zendaya and Tom Holland's 'goofy and cute' pics together at basketball event win fans' hearts) Tom Holland wished Zendaya on Instagram.

Tom's post on Zendaya's birthday

On his Instagram Stories on Friday, Tom posted a picture of Zendaya sitting on a boat surrounded by water. She wore a scuba diving suit and gear. In the picture, Zendaya smiled as she flashed a thumbs-up sign. Sharing the photo, Tom wrote, "My birthday girl (heart eyes emoji)."

Tom shares Zendaya's pics

In the next picture, Zendaya walked through a forest along with her pets. The candid picture showed Zendaya walking ahead with her back towards the camera. She wore a grey top, matching pants and white sneakers in the picture. Tom didn't caption it but added heart-eye emojis.

Though Tom didn't share their picture together, on Saturday he posted a photo of himself. In the picture, he jumped into the water from a boat in shorts. It isn't clear though if the duo spent her birthday aboard the boat.

Tom posted pictures of Zendaya.

Zendaya shared a post

On her Instagram on Saturday, Zendaya posted her photo from when she was a child. She closed her eyes and grinned, making a pose, at the camera. She posed in a red and white top and floral purple pants. Zendaya sat next to a plate of snacks.

She captioned the post, "Every year I grow I’m reminded of how precious this life is, thank you all for helping me fill it up with so much love. Your kind words and constant support means everything to me. Thank you so so much and here’s to 27." Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Happy birthday … so beautiful inside and out." A comment read, "Beautiful soul, you enjoy your day today."

Zendaya's upcoming films

Fans will see Zendaya in Luca Guadagnino's Challengers where she stars as a tennis coach involved in a love triangle. It will release in theatres on April 26 next year. It was earlier scheduled to hit cinemas on September 15 this year. Challengers also stars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist.

She also has Dune 2 in the pipeline alongside Timothee Chalamet. It has been delayed to 2024 due to the ongoing actors' strike in Hollywood. Based on the Frank Herbert novel, it was supposed to be out on November 3. It will now land in theatres on March 15 next year, Variety reported. Dune 2 also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgard, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and Lea Seydoux.

