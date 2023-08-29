Zendaya and Tom Holland's 'goofy and cute' pics together at basketball event win fans' hearts: They’re inseparable

Zendaya and Tom Holland visited some students in California for a little basketball at an event by the non-profit organisation Hoopbus. The event took place in Zendaya's hometown Oakland. In collaboration with Hoopbus and Project Backboard, Zendaya contributed to a new court that was built there, reported Teen Vogue. Now, new 'goofy and cute' photos of them together at the event have surfaced online. Also read: SRK and Salman pose with Tom Holland and Zendaya Tom Holland and Zendaya pose together at the event.

Zendaya and Tom Holland's new pics

Recently, Zendaya had posted multiple photos and videos on Instagram Stories from the event, including one announcing that the court is now open to the public. Zendaya had also shared a photo of her Spider-Man co-star and boyfriend Tom Holland, where he appears to be dribbling a ball.

Now, pictures of the two actors posing together are getting a lot of love from fans. They wore matching black Oakland Roots T-shirts under white basketball jerseys and made goofy expressions as they posed for a photo. On Tuesday, Pop Crave shared the pictures on Twitter or X and wrote, “Tom Holland and Zendaya look adorable in new photos together.”

Reactions to Zendaya and Tom Holland's photos

"Zendaya is goofy and it is cute," wrote a person. Another one said, "They complement each other so well." A Twitter or X user called them perfect together, writing, "The perfect couple, they look good together." One more said, "Guys found love in each other."

A fan also said about Tom and Zendaya, "Unproblematic power couple." A person also wrote, "They’re inseparable (crying emoji). Love them together." One more wrote, "Great photos! Looks like they are having a great time."

Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship

The couple has been rumoured to be dating since 2017, and it was confirmed in 2021 when the actors were photographed kissing in public in Los Angeles. Although the two rarely reveal much about their private lives, they make red carpet-appearances together. Earlier this year, Zendaya and Tom were in Mumbai for the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

Recently in an interview, Zendaya told ELLE that their privacy is deliberate and hard to maintain. She said, “Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public... I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love...But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist.” She added, “You can't hide. That's not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

