Zendaya’s London outing with Tom Holland’s parents reginites pregnancy rumors

Zendaya’s recent photo with fiancé, Tom Holland, and his parents has reignited pregnancy rumors on the internet. The Dune actress recently went on an outing to The Traitors: Live Experience in London with Holland’s family. Tom Holland’s brother, Sam, uploaded a photo of Zendaya with the family.(Instagram/@samholland1999)

Zendaya’s recent outing with Tom Holland’s family

Tom Holland’s brother, Sam, uploaded the mentioned photo in a carousel post on Instagram. “My traitor twin. Had a great time at @thetraitorslive yesterday. You can’t trust anyone when you enter the round table… not even family,” he captioned it.

In one of the photos, Zendaya posed with Tom Holland and his parents — Dominic and Nikki Holland. After the post went viral, several fans on X, formerly Twitter, speculated if the Challengers star was expecting.

“I know It’s in poor taste to speculate whether or not a woman is expecting … but it’s clear as day Zendaya is pregnant lol,” one wrote.

“I have a feel that Zendaya is pregnant,” another commented.

Meanwhile, one added: “​​Zendaya is pregnant she’s been hiding it in public for months she usually wears tight sweaters or shirts.”

This is not the first time Zendaya's fans have specualted about a possible pregnancy. In 2022, the actor shut down pregnancy rumours circulating on X, as per Harper’s Bazaar Australia. At the time, she was shooting for Challengers. Taking to her Instagram Story, Zendaya had said, “See now, this is why I stay off Twitter.” “Just making stuff up for no reason weekly. Anyway back to filming...Challengers," she had added.

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s engagement

Zendaya and Tom Holland got engaged in January this year, reported People magazine. “Everyone close to them knew an engagement was happening,” a source told the outlet. The source emphasized that Tom had “always been crazy about her”.

“He always knew she was the one. They have something very special,” they added. The source also said that Tom and Zendaya had yet to decide on a wedding date. “They will just enjoy things for now and won't rush a wedding. They are both busy with work projects,” the source said.

The duo confirmed their relationship after they were spotted kissing in a car in July 2021.