‘This will bring rom-coms back for real’: Zendaya, Robert Pattinson's first look in The Drama has left fans obsessed

2025 is not even over and fans already have one reason to look forward to in 2026. Zendaya dropped the first look poster of her upcoming film, a romantic comedy co-starring Robert Pattinson! The film is named The Drama, and fans are already loving it. Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are cute as a button in the first look poster of The Drama.

The Drama first look

Zendaya and Robert look cute as a button in the poster, as she even sports a ring on her finger- which might mean that her character gets engaged in the film to Rob's character. The film releases in theatres on April 3, 2026.

How fans reacted

Reacting to the poster, a fan commented, “i’m seated. the theater employees are scared and asking me to leave because it’s not even april 3rd 2026 yet, but i’m simply too seated.” Another said, “girl i thought u were engaged to robert pattinson!” A comment read, “Batman really stealing spideys girl!” It was a reference to Rob playing The Batman, while Zendaya's fiance being Tom Holland, who plays Spiderman.

Robert was last seen in Die My Love, in which he starred alongside Jennifer Lawrence. The film had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.