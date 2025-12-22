The Odyssey trailer: Christopher Nolan returns with Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland and the greatest epic

The first trailer for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is out. The film stars Matt Damon as Greek hero Odysseus, set on a journey back home with his men after the brutal Trojan war. Matt Damon in a still from The Odyssey.

The trailer is just two minutes long and offers tiny, mostly ambient sneak peeks into the story. After suffering torture, death, mayhem and sights unlike any that human eyes have seen, they must return home, back to their families. However, the journey is not any better than the ordeal they have survived so far.

The film also stars Anne Hathaway as Odysseus' wife Penelope and Tom Holland, who plays his son Telemachus. Zendaya, Robert Pattinson and others also star in the movie in various roles.

Reactions to the trailer

Fans seem eager to watch the movie on the big screen. “My theater just kicked me out for being seated too early to see this movie,” read a comment on YouTube. “Nolan is one of the most influential directors of our generation. I can't wait for this,” said another.

This will be Nolan's first film after winning the Best Director Oscar for Oppenheimer. That film starred Cillian Murphy in the lead as Father of the Atom Bomb, J Robert Oppenheimer.

About Odyssey

The Odyssey is Homer’s epic poem chronicling Odysseus’s perilous journey home after the Trojan War. Battling monsters, temptation and fate, he relies on wit and endurance.

Nolan's upcoming project is not the first adaptation of the epic. It has previously been adapted in the 1954 movie Ulysses. Directed by Mario Camerini, the film starred Kirk Douglas.

Coen Brothers' 2000 directorial O Brother, Where Art Thou? was also based on "Odyssey".

The film is set for a theatrical release from Universal on July 17, 2026, with early tickets already selling out for screenings.