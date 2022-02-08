Zoe Saldana posts Guardians of the Galaxy 3 spoilers on Instagram, deletes later, says Marvel told her to remove it

Zoe Saldana, who plays Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, made a faux pas on Monday when the actor accidentally revealed more than what the studio wanted in a recent post on Instagram. The actor has since removed the post.

On Sunday, Zoe shared another behind-the-scenes look of her transformation into Gamora on Instagram. She has shared several such posts in the past. However, the post contained something Marvel Studios did not want revealed at this stage. The video in the post showed Zoe with her green Gamora make-up, wearing a dark robe, while reading a script of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot that some parts of the script in Zoe's hands were readable and might contain spoilers to the film.

The actor promptly deleted the post and uploaded another post, with the caption, "Had to take this down before because of Marvel Security. Now that I covered what they don't want you to see, let's just focus on the Mate!!!!! #mate #gamora #bebe." This time, the script was scribbled over in green.

Marvel films are almost always shrouded in secrecy with the Marvel Studios taking extra care to avoid leaks and spoilers when the films are in production. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is directed by James Gunn, who helmed the previous two films in the franchise too. The film takes off from after the events of Avengers: Endgame and is part of MCU's Phase 4.

The film also sees Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, and Sylvester Stallone reprising their roles from previous Marvel films. Will Poulter will also appear as Adam Warlock.

The film is currently in production and is slated to release on May 5, 2023. In a recent interaction, director James Gunn indicated that the third part is the final film of the franchise.

