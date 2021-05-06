Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn declares Aamir Khan's Lagaan as his 'favourite' Indian movie

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has said that Lagaan is his favourite Indian movie. While answering a question on whether the filmmaker watched Italian movies, a fan asked him what he thought of Indian films.

"Do you see any Indian movies @JamesGunn sir?" the fan tweeted, to which Gunn replied, "Many. Lagaan is probably my favorite." Several fans responded to his tweet with more Indian movie recommendations. The suggestions were dominated by Aamir Khan-starrers Dangal, Taare Zameen Par, and 3 Idiots.

Many. Lagaan is probably my favorite. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 4, 2021





Lagaan, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Foreign Language Film category. It remains the last Indian film to have been nominated at the Oscars, in that category.

Gunn isn't the only Marvel alumnus who has expressed their love for the film. Previously, Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr had compared Aamir to Tom Hanks, and had told a leading daily in 2010, “I happened to see Lagaan and believe Aamir Khan was extraordinary."

Gunn's next film is The Suicide Squad, which will be released on HBO Max and theatres in August. Earlier this week, the release date for his follow-up to the two successful Guardians films was also revealed. Vol. 3 will arrive in 2023. The filmmaker is currently working on a streaming spinoff to The Suicide Squad, centred around John Cena's character. The series, titled The Peacemaker, will be streamed on HBO Max.

Also read: When Robert Downey Jr said he loved Lagaan, thought Aamir Khan was 'extraordinary'

Aamir, meanwhile, is working on his acting comeback after a three-year absence -- the Hindi remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chadha. The film was delayed because of the pandemic, and still remains to be completed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON