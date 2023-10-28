Zoya Akhtar and Luca Guadagnino to lay the ground for future collaborations at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

For those secretly wishing for an international collaboration between filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Luca Guadagnino, their prayers may soon be answered. As per a report by Variety, Zoya and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby Films is laying the ground for future collaborations with the Italian director at the ongoing Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. (Also Read: MAMI Mumbai Film Festival: Kareena Kapoor stuns in black, Aditi Rao Hydari arrives with Siddharth. See pics)

What's happening at MAMI?

Zoya Akhtar and Luca Guadagnino to collaborate in the future

The said event at MAMI is Tiger Baby's celebration of Luca's illustrious filmography. The festival issued a statement that said, “Tiger Baby’s celebration of Luca Guadagnino’s contributions to world cinema marks a significant step toward fostering international collaboration and sharing diverse stories with a global audience. This event aims to bridge the gap between Indian filmmakers, emerging talents and international cinephiles. The event will provide a platform for creative content production, cultural exchange and international collaboration in the world of cinema.”

Tiger Baby Films also issued a statement stating, “We are so delighted to celebrate Luca Guadagnino. We are huge fans of his work and we aren’t the only ones. There are many filmmakers like us in the industry who will get a now have the opportunity to interact with him and let him know that he will always welcomed at Jio MAMI and in India.”

About Luca Guadagnino

While Zoya is a board member at MAMI, Luca is at the festival for a masterclass. He also received the Excellence in Cinema (International) award from MAMI Chairperson Priyanka Chopra at the opening ceremony on Friday night, held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). His 2009 Oscar-nominated Italian romantic film, I Am Love, starring Tilda Swinton in the lead, is being screened at the festival.

Luca's popular films include A Bigger Splash (2015), the Oscar-winning film Call Me By Your Name (2017), Suspiria (2018), documentary Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams (2020), Bones and All (2022) and the upcoming Challengers, starring Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor. Tiger Baby will next release The Archies, directed by Zoya, on Netflix India.

