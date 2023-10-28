MAMI Mumbai Film Festival: Kareena Kapoor stuns in black, Aditi Rao Hydari arrives with Siddharth. See pics

The opening ceremony of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023 on Friday turned out to be a star-studded affair with all from Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor in attendance. Kareena's upcoming film The Buckingham Murders was the opening night film at the festival and the actor made sure she was dressed for the occasion. She arrived in style in a black gown with pink sleeves and heels. Also read: Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival: Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Kamal Haasan attend opening ceremony. See pics Siddharth with Aditi Rao Hydari, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty at JIO MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023.(Varinder Chawla)

She was seen posing with The Buckingham Murders director Hansal Mehta and producer Ektaa Kapoor at the event. Kareena went for nude makeup and had her hair tied into a bun. She accessorized her look with pink earrings.

Sharing a few pictures of her look for the night, Kareena wrote on Instagram “The Buckingham Murders, premiering tonight at the @mumbaifilmfestival Let’s gooo @ektarkapoor @hansalmehta #JioMAMIMumbaiFilmFestival2023.”

Meanwhile, husband Saif Ali Khan gave company to her sister and actor Karisma Kapoor on the red carpet. Both of them were also twinning in white traditional outfits. While Karisma looked stunning in a white and black saree, Saif chose his usual white kurta-pyjama with a white Nehru jacket for the event.

Other celebs at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023

Diana Penty, Bhumi Pednekar and Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanya Malhotra, Sobhita Dhulipala and Fatima Sana Shaikh at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023.

Among other celebrities who made a lasting impression on the red carpet were Diana Penty. She walked in a black power suit with a distinct golden detail on the top. Sanya Malhotra also attended the event in an informal black suit. Ali Fazal with Richa Chadha and Aditi Rao Hydari with Siddharth were among those who walked together on the red carpet. Sobhita Dhulipala and Fatima Sana Shaikh were also spotted.

The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival returns with an impressive list of some of the top films from around the world with over 250 films spread over 10 days. The festival is being held at the Jio World Centre and will run from October 27 to November 5. The curation boasts of over 40 World Premieres, 45 Asia Premieres, and 70 South Asia Premieres, with a record-breaking number of 1000 submissions for the South Asia programme.

The festival promises to spotlight contemporary films and new cinematic voices from South Asia. The main competition at the festival this year is the South Asia Competition. It aligns with the festival's new vision to become a hub for South Asian and South Asian Diaspora cinema and talent. This competitive section aims to showcase breakthrough contemporary South Asian films.

