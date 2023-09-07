‘I know you’re in heaven’: Jamie Foxx pays emotional tribute to late sister DeOndra Dixon on her 39th birthday

Jamie Foxx has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to his late younger sister, DeOndra Dixon. She would have turned 39 years old on Wednesday, September 6. “Miss u … I wish you were here I know you’re in heaven, cracking everybody up with your jokes,” Jamie captioned a photo of DeOndra and himself. DeOndra, who had Down Syndrome, died in October 2020.

Jamie Foxx has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to his late younger sister, DeOndra Dixon (iamjamiefoxx/Instagram)

Jamie posted another carousel of photos with the caption, “My beautiful angel deondra”.

Jamie, 55, also shared a video via his Instagram Stories, which was filmed from inside a Rolls-Royce. The video shows a blue-and-pink decorative display, which reads, “Fly High Butterfly DeOndra," in huge letters.

Jamie Foxx share a video which shows a blue-and-pink decorative display, which reads, “Fly High Butterfly DeOndra," in huge letters (iamjamiefoxx/Instagram Stories screenshot)

‘It was so much pain’

Jamie opened up about his sister’s death in an interview with the outlet Extra in 2020.“You know what? We are getting along. Earlier, when it happened, it was so abrupt,” he said at the time. “It was so much pain, man. My mother, my father, and my sister, they all live with me – it was so much pain.”

“Watch the ‘Blame It on the Alcohol’ video – she was the premier dancer on that…” he said. “There's not a time she wouldn't be at my house at my parties I would throw and go with me and light the world on fire… A few times Chris Brown would just stop by unannounced and just dance with my sister… All of those little things we will remember and will continuously remember her in a joyous way.”

“When I tell you that was my baby, and that was my father's baby, my sister’s sister, who we just thought was a light,” he said.

DeOndra was notably an ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation. In the sixth grade, she started competing in the Special Olympics, and went on for almost 10 years. She moved from Texas to California after graduating high school in 2002.

