Panaji, Paying ode to India’s rich culture and its love for storytelling, the 56th International Film Festival of India began here on Thursday with a parade instead of the formal inaugural ceremonies of the past. IFFI festival kicks off with dazzling parade, India's cultural display

The festival, which runs till November 28, started with a float parade from old GMC building. The parade’s centrepiece, 'Bharat Ek Soor'' featured several folk artists performing traditional dances from across the country.

IFFI is the platform where Indian creators, producers and storytellers meet the world and Goa is proud to be a gateway for this global experience, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

"We want to make Goa the creative capital of India, strengthen the film infrastructure, support Goan filmmakers, bring world cinema to Goa and make Goa an international filmmaking destination,” he said, recalling how IFFI travelled to Goa 2004 during the tenure of Manohar Parrikar as the CM.

The parade was followed by 12 tableaux from 12 different states with Goa leading the parade, setting the tone for a festival that celebrates cinema from across the globe.

Film posters of iconic films like "Sholay", "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", among others were displayed on an open mini truck, followed by a poster from Ram Charan's upcoming film, "Peddi" and Nandamuri Balakrishna's "Akhanda 2".

Beloved characters such as Chhota Bheem, Chutki, Motu Patlu were also part of the parade.

The streets of Goa were lit with chandeliers from trees and songs like 'Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost', 'godacho panv', filled the air.

Actor Anupam Kher, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Manoj Joshi and filmmakers Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra, Shekhar Kapur, Dil Raju were in attendance.

Prior to the parade, legendary Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna was honoured at the opening ceremony of the festival for completing 50 years in cinema.

The actor said he is thrilled to be part of the IFFI celebration.

"I'm happy to be born here. I'm lucky to be born to my parents. I started cancer hospital of international standards in Hyderabad after my mother passed away. I'm thankful to my wife and family for their support," Balakrishna said after receiving the honour from Goa CM and Governor Ashok Gajapathi Raju.

Balakrishna has acted in more than 100 films and is best known for movies such as "Samarasimha Reddy", "Simha", "Aditya 369", and "Muddula Mavayya".

The festival will feature over 240 films from 81 countries, including 13 world premieres, five international premieres and 44 Asian premieres.

Japan is the 'Country of Focus' for 2025 and six curated titles, representing the nation’s evolving cinematic language, will be screened at the festival. Spain will serve as the 'Partner Country', while Australia will be the 'Spotlight Country'.

The opening film of IFFI 2025 is Brazilian auteur Gabriel Mascaro’s “The Blue Trail”, a sci-fi and fantasy feature following a 75-year-old woman’s defiant voyage through the Amazon.

