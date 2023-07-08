Ira Khan says she got depression after parents Aamir Khan and Reena's divorce: ‘It was amicable, then why was I so sad?’

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently talked about her battle with depression at length during an interview. Ira, who has been fighting depression for more than five years now, said although her parents' separation didn't affect her too much, she felt sad for one-and-a-half years and had even stopped eating. Ira added that mental disorders run in her family. Also read: Ira Khan gets a kiss from stepmom Kiran Rao

Ira Khan recently launched Agastu Foundation to aid mental health support. She revealed that her father Aamir and mother Reena Dutta are a part of the advisory board of the organisation. She added that he helped her to fund the organisation until she received the right funding.

In conversation with a leading daily, Ira revealed she realised changes in her mental health after she would cry for eight hours and slept for 10 hours a day. She decided to return to India from the Netherlands where she attended college. “My mom pointed out that I didn’t want to be alive so I would just sleep my day away so that I would have fewer hours to live in a day,” Ira said. She also added that while her parents' separation didn't affect her much as it was amicable, she continued to feel sad and couldn't figure out why. “I didn't tell anyone because they would be worried about me. This period was one-and-a-half years. Then I stopped eating food for four days,” she mentioned.

Ira clarifies that she doesn't have anxiety but cyclic depression which comes back in phases. Ira, who is still on medication, said, “Every 8-10 months I will have a big crash. It’s partly genetic, partly psychological, and partly social. It took me a while to figure it out. But I have mental health disorders in my family. I also did not make healthy choices and I systematically walked into depression. I had a very big dip in July last year. I had stopped taking my medication and also put on a lot of weight. I developed a mental block against working out."

Ira is Aamir's second child with ex wife Reena Dutta. She also has an older brother, Junaid. Aamir and Reena parted ways in 2002. Later, Aamir married Kiran Rao and they had a son, Azad. In 2021, Aamir and Kiran announced their separation.

