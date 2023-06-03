Ira Khan gets a kiss from stepmom Kiran Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh sports huge wig in fun pics from their time together

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has shared a bunch of pictures from her fun time in the month of May. These include her own candid pictures, some of her fiance Nupur Shikhare, some of her other friends and cousins, one with stepmom Kiran Rao and one of actor Fatima Sana Shaikh wearing a big wig with a thick strand of white hair. Also read: Ira Khan travels in auto with her friend in Mumbai, fans call Aamir Khan's daughter ‘one and only simple star kid’ Ira Khan shared candid pictures with Kiran Rao and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Ira Khan's fun time with friends, family

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Ira wrote, “May dump. I want less heat. And more mangoes.” Most of the pictures show Ira, Nupur and their other friends playing an indoor game. There are also solo pictures of her and Nupur. One of the pictures show Sana in a black shirt and shorts and wearing a huge wig. A picture also shows Aamir Khan's second ex-wife Kiran planting a kiss on Ira's cheek as the latter smiles for the camera.

Reactions to Ira Khan's post

Fatima commented on her post, “Hahaha the wig!” Ira's cousin and actor Zayn Marie Khan praised her black slit dress and wrote, “I love you. And that daisy dress is so cute!” Reacting to so many fun pictures, a fan even asked, “Tum sab paglait ho kya (Are all of you mad).” Another wrote, “Such lovely pictures”.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's engagement

Ira Khan often shares pictures unadulterated pictures from her life with fiance Nupur and her family and friends on Instagram. She and Nupur got engaged in a family function in November last year. The ceremony was attended by Ira's mom and brother, Kiran Rao and son Azad Rao Khan, cousin Zayn Marie and Imran Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Sharing a video from her engagement, she had written on Instagram, “This moment. Multiple people on multiple occasions have told me that I throw really good parties. I think they give me a little too much credit. The main difference between my parties and other people parties is the guest list. The people in our lives are what make it happy and fun and quirky and so very, very wholesome. Thank you for being there and allowing us to be seen in our proclamation of love for either other. Because that’s exactly what we wanted to do. Sending much joy and appreciation to you all. The most to @nupur_shikhare but that’s a whole other post. Obviously. P.S. Instagram only allows me to tag 20 people. There were many more.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON