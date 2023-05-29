Ira Khan travels in auto with her friend in Mumbai, fans call Aamir Khan's daughter ‘one and only simple star kid’

Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan, took an auto ride on Monday with her friend. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted a video of the duo sitting inside an auto. (Also Read | Ira Khan hosts Ted Lasso-themed birthday party) Ira Khan travelled in an auto.

Ira travels in auto

Talking to the paparazzi, Ira Khan smiled, waved and also mouthed 'thank you'. Ira was seen in a white and pink shirt over a top and olive green pants. She also wore funky sunglasses and carried a book with her. Her friend wore a white outfit as they stepped out in the city.

Fans react to Ira travelling in auto

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "One and only simple star kid (clapping emojis)." "She is looking amazing (hear eyes emojis)," read a comment. "Such a sweet and simple person," said another person. An Instagram user posted, "They are pretty and cute."

Ira's 25th birthday

Ira was spotted a few weeks after she celebrated her 25th birthday. She is the daughter of Aamir and his ex-wife Reena Dutta. On May 8, she hosted a Ted Lasso-themed birthday party at home. It was attended by her friends and family members including Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao, and her son Azad.

Ira's fiance Nupur Shikhare, her cousins Imran Khan and Zayn Marie Khan, and actor Mithila Palkar were also part of the bash. She had shared pictures and videos on Instagram from her birthday celebration. The group also danced to a Backstreet Boys song.

Ira also said that she had won the Ted Lasso trivia concert. Sharing a video, she wrote, "You guys are my Ted Lasso, Coach Beard, Keeley, Rebecca, Higgins, Diamond Dogs, Jamie, Roy, DANNI, Sam, Isaac, RICHMOND!! Yes we had a Ted Lasso trivia. Yes I won."

Nupur had shared pictures on Ira's birthday. Though he didn't caption the post, he added red heart emojis. In September last year, Nupur had proposed to Ira at a triathlon. Later, Ira had shared a video on Instagram.

A part of her caption read, "This moment. Multiple people on multiple occasions have told me that I throw really good parties. I think they give me a little too much credit. The main difference between my parties and other people parties is the guest list."

