JoJo Siwa changes mind about baby names, reveals big decision for future kid

JoJo Siwa has offered a glimpse into her plans for future motherhood, starting with a new baby name she has her heart set on. In a recent chat with Capital Buzz, the 22-year-old singer shared that she’s moved on from her earlier picks and now has a new favorite - “Silver.” When asked if she still planned to name her future children Freddie, Eddy, and Teddy - names she had previously mentioned - Siwa replied with a firm “absolutely not.” She then revealed her updated choice, saying: “I was a bad girl, did some bad things and that was naming children.” Siwa now hopes to name her child “Silver Siwa.” JoJo Siwa revealed her choice of names for her future kid(AFP)

Back in February, Siwa told Access Hollywood that she had picked out names for three kids - a daughter named Freddie and twin boys named Eddy and Teddy. She had even gotten tattoos dedicated to them.

Talking gaypop, Lady Gaga and her kid-music days

During the same Capital Buzz interview, the former Nickelodeon star spoke about her transition into adult music and how she feels about the kids’ songs she once made. “God, I love my kids' music. The only song that I don't like from my kids' music is this one called Every Girl's a Super Girl,” she said, explaining that it wasn’t inclusive of boys. She had wanted the title to be Everyone’s a Super One but said her suggestion was rejected by Nickelodeon.

When asked to build a fantasy gaypop band, Siwa picked Lady Gaga, Elton John, Freddie Mercury and Kylie Minogue. She jokingly named the group “Gaga’s b*tches” and called the Poker Face singer the natural leader.

Jojo Siwa plans for motherhood

Siwa has often spoken about wanting to start a family young. On The Best Podcast Ever in 2023, she said, “I feel like I'll have kids pretty early - but obviously, me having kids is a lot bigger process.”

Who is Jojo Siwa?

The 22-year-old's full name is Joelle Joanie Siwa. She is an American singer, dancer, actress, and media personality. She rose to fame after appearing with her mother, Jessalynn, on two seasons of the reality show Dance Moms. Siwa has made no secret of her excitement to become a parent. She has expressed a desire to have three children and, according to reports, already has sperm donors in mind.

At present, Siwa is reportedly dating reality TV personality Chris Hughes. She came out as pansexual in 2021.

