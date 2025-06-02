Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
New Delhi
‘Literally best friends’: JoJo Siwa opens up about Chris Hughes' relationship with her dad

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Jun 02, 2025 01:36 AM IST

JoJo Siwa opened up about her parents' relationship with Chris Hughes amid romance rumors

JoJo Siwa opened up about her parents' relationship with Chris Hughes amid romance rumors. This comes as the TV host shared a cozy photo with her. The 32-year-old shared the selfie on Snapchat on Sunday, showing him and Siwa in bed together. The 22-year-old rested her head on Hughes' chest with her eyes closed. This comes days after the Karma singer admitted that she no longer feels like a lesbian.

Chris Hughes posts then deletes an intimate bed selfie with JoJo Siwa(Instagram/ Chris Hughes)
Chris Hughes posts then deletes an intimate bed selfie with JoJo Siwa(Instagram/ Chris Hughes)

In the photo shared on Hughes' Snapchat, the TV host could be seen kissing Siwa on her forehead. Several fans reacted to the post, saying the two ‘look adorable’.

Hughes wrote in the caption: ‘Sleeepinnn beauty’.

“broadcasting that rancid new jojo siwa and chris hughes photo like it’s my god given purpose,” one fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

The photo comes weeks after Siwa told Danny Beard on a livestream that she felt like ‘queer’ was a more apt identifier for her than ‘lesbian’.

"I feel, like, so queer, do you know what I mean?" she said.

"I think that's the thing, I've always told myself I'm a lesbian, and I think being here I've realized: 'Oh, I'm not a lesbian, I'm queer.' And I think that's really cool," Siwa added. She first came out in 2021.

JoJo Siwa on Chris Hughes

While Siwa has not confirmed her relationship status with Hughes, she recently said that the TV host feels like family. The two met in the Celebrity Big Brother house and have been seen together on multiple occasions since the reality show ended.

The 22-year-old told Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch: “She (Siwa’s mother) does love him. My parents think the absolute world of him and he and my dad are like best friends. Chris was actually telling me that yesterday they went to the spa together. They’re literally best friends."

“Mum absolutely adores him. I love watching her watch us because I’ve never seen my mum so happy."

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / ‘Literally best friends’: JoJo Siwa opens up about Chris Hughes' relationship with her dad
Follow Us On