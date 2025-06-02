Chris Hughes posts then deletes intimate photo of him kissing JoJo Siwa in bed: ‘Sleeping beauty’

Chris Hughes stirred the internet by posting and then deleting an intimate photo of him kissing JoJo Siwa (born Joelle Joanie Siwa) on her forehead while in bed together. On Sunday, the 32-year-old fueled romance rumours with the Dance Moms star by sharing a selfie on Instagram, in which they appeared to be sleeping together. Chris Hughes fuels JoJo Siwa dating rumours with intimate bed selfie

Chris Hughes posts then deletes an intimate bed selfie with JoJo Siwa(Instagram/ Chris Hughes)

Chris Hughes fuels JoJo Siwa dating rumours with shirtless bed selfie alongside Dance Moms star

Although Hughes swiftly deleted the photo, it has since been making rounds on social media. In the now-viral picture, he held Siwa's head as he planted a kiss on her forehead. The television personality was shirtless as the 22-year-old dancer rested her hand on his chest. “Sleeping beauty,” he captioned the post, per Mirror.

Hughes' since-deleted post comes amid the growing romance rumours about him and Siwa. The duo first sparked dating speculations after bonding on Celebrity Big Brother UK. During an April episode, the Karma singer admitted that she was no longer a lesbian. “I feel so queer,” she said.

Siwa was in a relationship with Kath Ebbs at the time. However, they parted ways following the former's departure from the hit reality show. While it was rumoured that they broke up over the dancer's close bond with Hughes, she denied the claims in a May cover story for Us Weekly.

“We still speak all the time, obviously, naturally,” Siwa said of her relation with Hughes at the time, adding, “Now to be out of the house, we just exist, and it is what it is. We’re happy, and we have each other. It’s a great little special friendship that we have.”