R-Truth announces exit from WWE after 17 years, leaves wrestling world heartbroken: ‘Hate this so much’

Ron Killings, aka R-Truth, has been released by WWE after a 17-year stint. On Sunday, the 53-year-old took to social media to announce his exit with an emotional note to fans, who have been left heartbroken by the news. R-Truth announced his exit from WWE on Sunday, following a 17-year stint with the production company(WWE)

R-Truth released by WWE: Fellow wrestlers, fans devastated over veteran wrestler's exit

“I'm sorry to inform you all. I just got released from WWE,” Killings wrote on X. “I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and EVERYONE OF YOU who was along for the ride, Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation you have given me over the years. Thank you.”

Killings' contract with WWE will not be released, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. “The R Truth tweet is accurate, not a hack or accident. He will be leaving WWE when his deal expires,” the reporter wrote on X.

Shortly after Killings confirmed the news of his departure from WWE, his fellow wrestlers and fans flocked to social media to express their disappointment. His tweet has garnered nearly 7 million views so far and thousands of replies.

WWE star Rhea Ripley wrote, “In all seriousness, this is literally so heartbreaking… Thank you Truth.” AEW star Ricochet said, “You're an amazing talent and an even better person. Go enjoy your life unc!”

SmackDown's Naomi said, “I hate this so much,” while NXT alum Shotzi Blackheart wrote, “THANK YOU! For all the joy you brought to wrestling!” Meanwhile, Killings' fans are in disbelief as they asked if the news was a “joke.”

“Tell me this a joke,” one X user wrote. “TRUTH U JUST HAD A MATCH WITH CENA DUDE PLEASE BE TROLLING ONG PLEASEW,” a second remarked, while another quipped, “June Fools Day?”