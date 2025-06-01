Mike McCallum cause of death: Boxing legend ‘The Bodysnatcher’ dies at 68

Mike McCallum, AKA “The Bodysnatcher,” suddenly died aged 68 in Las Vegas on Saturday. The legendary boxer fell ill while travelling to the gym and was forced to pull off the road. He was later found unresponsive and declared dead, according to the Jamaica Observer. Mike McCallum, boxing legend dubbed 'The Bodysnatcher,' has died aged 68(X)

McCallum's death was also confirmed by Sports Minister Olivia Grange, who said, “It is with utter and complete sadness that I learned of the death of Jamaica’s three-time world boxing champion Michael McKenzie McCallum.”

“I express my personal condolences to his mother, siblings and his children. On behalf of the Ministry of Sports, I take this opportunity to extend our sympathies to the family and friends of this legendary Jamaican,” Grange added.

McCallum had an exceptional professional boxing career from 1981 to 1997. The former boxer held three world championship titles across different weight classes: WBA super welterweight title from 1984 to 1988, WBA middleweight title from 1989 to 1991, and WBC light heavyweight title from 1994 to 1995.

Out of 55 fights, he had 49 wins, 36 by KO, five losses and one draw. In 1978, McCallum won gold medals in both welterweight classes at the Commonwealth Games and the Central American and Caribbean Games. He earned the nickname “The Bodysnatcher” due to his strong body punches.