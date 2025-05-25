R-Truth taunts John Cena with entry song and gear; WWE title-holder beats him within seconds | Watch

Ron Killings, aka R-Truth, walked in at the WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on Saturday, taunting his ‘childhood hero’ John Cena, whom he wrestled. The 53-year-old made his grand entry on Cena's iconic song. He was wearing the WWE champion's shirt with his own face on and also did the hustle, loyalty, and respect gesture. R-Truth walked in on John Cena's theme song on Saturday(X)

Meanwhile, John Cena, who was already in the ring, stood stunned. He mouthed a few words to R-Truth in response.

However, the perfect response to R-Truth's taunt came only minutes after he and John Cena kicked off the main event. The latter beat his opponent to wrap up a quick matchup. He blasted Truth with a low blow behind the referee's back and nailed him with an Attitude Adjustment. And then 1,2, 3 - the bell had rung.

Surprisingly, Truth had a strong following in Tampa, which is John Cena's adopted home. Social media users noted that several fans were chanting against the WWE champion.

“JOHN CENA RETAINS. WHAT A REALLY FUN MATCH, SHORT, BUT FUN. How can anyone hate on that match???” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Made everyone think that he was going to be a good guy and then he kicked R-Truth right where the sun don’t shine. Match was short sweet to the point,” another one added.

Cena and Jey Uso then shared a few words backstage following the former's victory over R-Truth.

WWE, meanwhile, announced the dates for Evolution and the next Saturday Night's Main Event. Both events will take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. SNME will be held on July 12, followed by Evolution on July 13.