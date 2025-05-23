Lesnar looks unrecognisable as WWE’s beast debuts new look in rare appearance with Sable: 'Can't wait for his return'

Brock Lesnar, who has not been seen inside a WWE ring since August 2023, debuted a brand new look as he made a rare appearance with his wife, Sable. The 47-year-old can be seen sporting long hair as he posed for pictures with his wife, Sable. The pictures appear to be from a wedding or some formal event. The 10-time WWE World Champion can be seen dressed in a grey suit. Brock Lesnar's new look goes viral (X - @FadeAwayMedia)

In the pictures that are going viral on the internet, Lesnar's hair is down to his shoulders, and this look is vastly different from his previous look. The wrestler did sport a short-cropped ponytail during his last appearance in WWE, but still this latest look is a big contrast.

Fans are now speculating about Lesnar's WWE return after years of absence.

Lesnar was earlier slated to make his return at the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble. However, according to reports, the plans were scrapped after Lesnar was linked to the ongoing Vince McMahon sexual assault and trafficking lawsuit.

The WWE has maintained silence regarding Brock Lesnar's status. It is unknown whether the 'Beast Incarnate' will return to the company. However, Lesnar continues to appear on the roster page.

Lesnar last stepped into the ring at WWE Summerslam where he lost to the former Universal Champion, Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes namedrops Lesnar

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes had namedropped Lesnar ahead of his much-awaited WrestleMania 41 match against John Cena in Vegas. As soon as Cody spoke about Lesnar, WWE fans started speculating about a possible return for the former champion.

However, according to reports, the WWE has no plans to involve Brock Lesnar in the current setup.

Speaking of Lesnar, he made his televised WWE debut in March 2002. He rose to prominence after defeating the Rock for the WWE Undisputed Championship opportunity at Summerslam, becoming the youngest WWE Champion in history at age 25.

Lesnar is also famous for breaking The Undertaker's streak at WrestleMania. He defeated the 'Dead Man' at the grandest stage of them all, ending his 21–0 undefeated streak. This result is often cited as one of the most shocking moments in WWE history.