Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa finds the truth about her sexuality, says ‘I'm not a lesbian’

JoJo Siwa is no longer a lesbian. The Dance Moms star, who is in a relationship with her partner, Kath Ebbs, found out the truth about her sexuality on the latest episode of Celebrity Big Brother. In a conversation with drag star Danny Beard, the 21-year-old confessed that she no longer identifies as a lesbian as she feels “so queer.” JoJo Siwa realises she is not a lesbian as she clarifies her sexuality on Celebrity Big Brother(Instagram/ JoJo Siwa)

JoJo Siwa says she's not a lesbian, reveals she now identifies as queer

JoJo, whose full name is Joelle Joanie Siwa, made the admission during Tuesday night's episode of the famed reality show. During a private chat in the bedroom, she told Beard, “I feel so queer,” to which, the drag star said, “I'm queer!”

The Karma singer went on to say, “I've never - I think I've always told myself, I'm a lesbian,” per The Sun. “I think you - I think being here - I've realised I am not a lesbian, I’m queer,” Jojo continued, adding, “And I think that's really cool, I'm switching letters! I've dropped the L and I've gone to the Q baby! That's what I love about sexuality.”

According to human rights group, Stonewall, queer is a “term used by those wanting to reject specific labels of sexual orientation and/or gender identity.” Since the beginning of the year, JoJo has been in a relationship with Ebbs, who identifies as non-binary, per the outlet.

After months of dating rumours, the duo went public with their relationship in January. They were first seen together in Australia last year, following JoJo's split from her ex-girlfriend, Dakayla Wilson. The Boomerang hitmaker addressed her love life in an interview with People in March.

“I am so happy. I am in a very mature relationship, and it's beautiful. It's taught me so much about life,” she told the outlet at the time. “It's taught me so much about love and respect, and it's a beautiful thing. It’s different in more ways than I can count. I wouldn’t even know what to say the biggest is ‘cause just everything is so different and special.”