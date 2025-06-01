Shah Rukh Khan flaunts ripped physique and arm tattoos; fans wonder if it's his look for King. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted by a fan, sporting a whole new look. A video of him walking through a lobby is doing rounds online, making fans excited about his upcoming film King with Siddharth Anand. Here’s why. (Also Read: Aamir Khan feels bad Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan don't get as much credit as him, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman) Shah Rukh Khan's new look has everyone talking if it's for his next film.

Shah Rukh Khan’s new look

In the short video taken from a distance, Shah Rukh can be seen dressed in a white vest, denims, sunglasses, and a beanie. He walks through a lobby with his team. But what stole the attention was how ripped his arms looked and the fake tattoos covering them. The actor even greets people in the lobby before heading outside. His security can also be seen in the video to keep fans at bay.

Fans wonder if it’s his look for King

Shah Rukh and Siddharth have held the cards close to their chest when it comes to King. So, fans now wonder if this is his look from the film. One fan wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan’s fierce new look from KING is here, ripped physique, inked with bold tattoos, and all the swagger of a true legend!” Another gushed, “OMG what a look @iamsrk.” A fan even posted screenshots of the video for a clearer look, writing, “Beard. Biceps. Beanie. Badass. Shah Rukh Khan’s not just aging—he’s evolving into a legend of fire!! @iamsrk.” An excited fan wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan with full tattoos on his body…This look is fireee. #King is going to be huge.”

About King

Siddharth’s King will star Shah Rukh in the lead role. His daughter Suhana Khan, who was seen in Netflix’s The Archies, will make her theatrical debut with this. The cast is also expected to include Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhay Verma. The film is expected to be released in 2026.