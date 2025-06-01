Aamir Khan feels bad Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan don't get as much credit as him, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman

Aamir Khan wants Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan should get due credit

Aamir said that people not taking into account the hard work of Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Hrithik Roshan hurts him. "Mujhe jo cheeze taqlif deti hai ki log Shah Rukh, Salman aur mera naam lete hai. Hum teeno ka naam lete hai, acchi baat hai, ghalat baat nahi hai. Lekin mujhe bura lagta hai ki humare saath saath Ajay Devgn bhi itne hi saal chale hai, Akshay Kumar bhi itne hi saal chale hai, Hrithik bhi itne hi saal chale hai (What hurts me is that people take my, Shah Rukh, Salman's names. They take our names, it's good, it isn't wrong. But what I feel bad that along with us, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Hrithik Roshan were also there)," he said.

Aamir doesn't think Salman, Shah Rukh, and he deserve praise

Aamir said that credit should be given to all the actors who started working in the 1980s. "There have been a host of all of us. This generation of all of us which has come in the late 80s. Woh generation sirf Salman, Shah Rukh aur main nahi. Humme se kayi log hai jo 30-35 saal se kaam karrahe hai, jo normal nahi hai. Sabne badi hits di aur sab bohut kamyaab hai. Toh main yeh correct karna chahta hoon (That generation isn't Salman, Shah Rukh and me. There are many of us who workled for 30-35 years, it's not normal. Everyone have given hits and all of them are successful. So I want to correct it)," he added.

All about Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh, Akshay's debut films

When asked the reason why their names are there as the top three Khans, Aamir replied that it could be because their films broke records in terms of box office numbers or did better business. Aamir's debuted as a lead actor in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) along with Juhi Chawla. Salman's debut Hindi film was Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) with Bhagyashree.

Akshay made his Bollywood debut opposite Raakhee and Shantipriya in Saugandh (1991). Ajay's first film in the Hindi film industry was Phool Aur Kaante (1991) with Madhoo and Aruna Irani. Shah Rukh made his Hindi film debut a year later in 1991 with the musical romance Deewana with Divya Bharti.