'Milo use, khatam karo': How Reena Dutta got ‘ziddi’ husband Aamir Khan to end years-long feud with Juhi Chawla

Aamir Khan recalls his 7-year-long fight with Juhi Chawla

The actor recalled how, once after a fight with his ex-wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, he stopped talking to her for four days, making her cry. Aamir shared that there was a similar situation between him and Juhi. "This was one of my biggest flaws and red flags. I used to get so hurt that I would forgive the person with whom I had a disagreement. Juhi aur mera jhagra hua, 7 saal chala (Juhi and I had a fight, it continued for 7 years)."

Aamir's ex-wife Reena Dutta asked him to resolve issue with Juhi

"Maine 7 saal tak Juhi k saath baat nahi ki, jabki hum saath mein kaam karrahe the. 7 years. And choti si baat pe main upset hua tha usse. Usne kaafi koshish ki thi, Juhi. Main tas se mas nahi hota tha. Reena mujhe bolti thi, 'Kaese karrahe ho tum? Milo use, khatam karo (I didn't talk to Juhi for 7 years, even when we were working together. I got upset with her over a trivial matter. Juhi tried a lot. I wouldn't budge. Reena told me, 'How are you behaving? Meet her, end the fight). (Shakes his head) Ziddi (Stubborn)," he added.

When did Aamir and Juhi fight, what happened

A few years ago, during the media interaction for the documentary Rubaru Roshn, Aamir had spoken about his fight with Juhi which took place during the shooting od Ishq (1997). Aamir had said that they resolved their issues after his divorce from Reena in 2002.

He had said, "When she got to know about my divorce with Reena, she called me up and asked to meet. Juhi had been close to both Reena and me, and she wanted to sort our differences. Juhi somewhere knew I might not pick up her call, but still she called me. That touched me and I knew the friendship hadn’t been affected a bit between us. We might not have been on talking terms, but had continued to care for each other."