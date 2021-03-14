When Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla didn't speak for 6-7 years because of 'petty issue', patched up after his divorce
- Did you know that Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla didn't talk to each other for six-seven years because of a 'petty' disagreement? Here's how they patched up.
Actors Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla made their film debuts together in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, but did you know that they didn't talk to each other for over half-a-decade because of a disagreement?
Aamir had recalled the story at a media interaction for the documentary Rubaru Roshni, which he'd produced. The film's overarching theme was forgiveness. On his birthday on Sunday, here's a throwback to how the old friends patched up.
He said, “During the shoot of Ishq, we fought over a small issue. It was a petty one, but I think I was a little egoistic then. So I decided I will not speak to her again. Even on sets, I would keep a distance from her. I don’t know why I behaved that way.” Aamir continued, “Even when she would come and sit beside me, I would walk out. I would go and sit at least 50 feet away from her (laughs). I never greeted her or bid her goodbyes. Only during the scene, if we were required to speak, I would talk to her. But it was only professional.”
Aamir said that they made amends after his divorce from Reena Dutta in 2002. He said, "So for the next six-seven years, we did not speak. But when she got to know about my divorce with Reena, she called me up and asked to meet. Juhi had been close to both Reena and me, and she wanted to sort our differences. Juhi somewhere knew I might not pick up her call, but still she called me. That touched me and I knew the friendship hadn’t been affected a bit between us. We might not have been on talking terms but had continued to care for each other."
Also read: On Aamir Khan's birthday, Juhi Chawla recalls their first meeting: 'Didn't know he was the hero of QSQT'
On Sunday, Juhi wished Aamir a happy birthday, and recalled their first meeting. Asked what sets him apart from others, she told The Times of India, "I am not comparing him to anybody else, but what I find outstanding about him is that he has in-depth knowledge on any topic that you choose to speak to him about--whether it is about the stars in the sky or sports, history, politics. He goes into details about everything and can talk about them for hours."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anees Bazmee on restarting Bhool Bhulaiya 2 shoot: Due to restrictions, producers are bearing the burden of extra cost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shirley Setia: There were days when I started doubting myself
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi is a 'cherry bomb' in new pics. Check out Roohi star's new photoshoot
- Janhvi Kapoor's new pictures prompted her friend to describe her as a 'cherry bomb'. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Randeep Hooda: The fact that filmmakers still find me unexplored is the biggest compliment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranvir Shorey reunites with Konkona Sensharma for son Haroon's 10th birthday
- Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma, who separated in 2015 and were finally divorced last year, got together to celebrate the 10th birthday of their son, Haroon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt 'coolest happiest girl' in a sweet birthday note
- Alia Bhatt turned a year older on Monday. To celebrate her birthday, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the actor and penned a sweet note.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra goes 'yay' on live TV as White Tiger scores Oscar nomination
- Priyanka Chopra couldn't contain her excitement after The White Tiger was nominated in the best adapted screenplay category for the Oscars. Incidentally, Priyanka and Nick Jonas were the ones who announced the nominations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushmita's daughter Renee shares major throwback of her mom: 'My whole heart'
- Renee Sen, the daughter of Sushmita Sen, has shared a major throwback of her mom. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor recalls rejecting a boy for a Spanish test: 'I missed my exam'
- Janhvi Kapoor participated in a rapid-fire question and answer session recently and recalled the time she rejected a boy due to an upcoming Spanish test. She revealed she eventually did not sit for the exam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bipasha Basu is in love with Karan Singh Grover's new 'levitation' video. Watch
- Actor Bipasha Basu has reacted to a new video posted by her husband, Karan Singh Grover, in which he appears to float in the air.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aamir Khan quits social media, thanks fans for their love in his 'last post'
- Thanking fans for the love that he was showered with on his birthday on Sunday, Aamir Khan announced that he is quitting social media. Read on to know why.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: 7 times the actor proved with her sassy replies that she is the queen of comebacks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhay Deol gets a special birthday wish from cousin Esha Deol, see here
- Esha Deol took to Instagram to wish her cousin Abhay Deol on his birthday on Monday. See her post here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A gathering for a better tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Samantha praises Alia after RRR poster unveiled: 'You inspire us to push harder'
- Samantha Akkineni shared the poster of Alia Bhatt's character Sita from RRR and deemed Alia 'phenomenal', adding that she inspires all to push harder.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox