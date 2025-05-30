Inside AbRam Khan's 12th birthday celebrations with sister Suhana Khan and mother Gauri Khan. Watch

AbRam's intimate birthday celebration

AbRam's 12th birthday was marked with an intimate celebration at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Arts Cafe in Mumbai. A glimpse into AbRam's special day was shared on NMACC's official Instagram through a video that captured the celebration at their cafe.

“Such a joy to welcome back Mrs. Gauri Khan — designer of the NMACC Arts Cafe - along with Suhana Khan and family for AbRam’s birthday celebrations. Another evening full of sweet moments and big smiles,” read the caption alongside the video.

The video snippet from AbRam's birthday party shows him walking into the venue with a huge smile, accompanied by his sister Suhana. It is followed by a moment of his mom, Gauri Khan, making an entrance.

The video offers a glimpse into AbRam's birthday spread, which is loaded with pizzas, sweet treats, and a chocolate birthday cake.

As seen in the video, the party was attended by Gauri’s mother and Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan are noticeably absent from the birthday party video, which features other close family members and friends.

More about the family

Shah Rukh and Gauri share three children – Aryan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan. AbRam is the youngest one. Shah Rukh and Gauri welcomed their third child, AbRam, in 2013. AbRam is often seen alongside Shah Rukh when he steps out of his home. When the actor greets fans outside his home from the balcony of Mannat, AbRam is seen beside him, too.

Most recently, AbRam dubbed for Mufasa in the Hindi version of Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King, with Aryan Khan lending his voice to Simba. Mufasa: The Lion King is a prequel, and helmed by Barry Jenkins. It is drawn from the 1994 animated classic The Lion King, which was adapted by Jon Favreau in 2019.