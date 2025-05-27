AbRam made Aryan Khan break into rare smile for family pic, says Ashutosh Gowariker, discusses SRK's chemistry with sons

Popular photographer Avinash Gowariker earlier captured Shah Rukh Khan’s family portraits for Gauri Khan’s coffee table book. The pics surfaced on the internet and fans couldn’t stop gushing over the family’s chemistry. Now, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Avinash talked about the chemistry between SRK and Aryan and revealed the secret behind Aryan's smiling photo. (Also Read: The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Aryan Khan admits ‘baap ka raj hai’; Shah Rukh Khan reveals title of son's Netflix show. Watch) Avinash Gowariker reveals AbRam made Aryan Khan smile in family photograph.

Avinash talks about Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan's chemistry

Avinash expressed his love for Aryan's energy, confidence, and swag, and revealed that he was looking forward to seeing him as an actor but also praised his upcoming series Ba***ds of Bollywood. He said, "But what a series he has made, it’s unbelievable. I was lucky to see some parts of it. He’s too cool, talented, and Shah Rukh’s relationship with him is mind-blowing. Since kids, Shah Rukh and AbRam also. Normally, it’s mother and son and father and daughter, in shots. But there’s a crazy chemistry between Shah Rukh and Aryan, the way they look and the way it is. This shot was in the house, and it was for Gauri’s book, the coffee table book. So we wanted a few combos, and we did everything. It’s just the way they are. It’s the confidence and swag. And he’s mind-blowing."

Avinash Gowariker reveals who made Aryan Khan smile

It’s very rare to see Aryan smiling in photos, but in one of the family pictures clicked at Mannat, he was seen laughing his heart out while looking at AbRam, and the pic quickly surfaced on the internet. Talking about the reason behind his smile, Avinash said, “He’s a poser. You tell him to chin up, he will react, chin down, same. He’s unbelievable. He is too much fun, and everyone loves him. He carries too much energy. And he was laughing a lot in this shot. Something funny happened, some family internal joke or something. I didn’t make him laugh; it was AbRam who did it.”

Meanwhile, Aryan is set to make his directorial debut with the series Ba***ds of Bollywood. Produced by Gauri Khan, the series is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also share writing credits with Aryan. The cast of the show is yet to be revealed.

The official synopsis of the Netflix show reads: “Behind the glamour of Bollywood lies a world just as dramatic as the films themselves—and that is where the Netflix series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood begins. Through Aryan Khan’s distinct lens, this series dives into the glitz, the chaos, the comedy, and the high stakes of an industry built on dreams. From the house of Red Chillies Entertainment, this collaboration with Netflix brings to life a story that is as bold and entertaining as the movies we have come to love. We can’t wait for audiences to experience this with us.”*

Shah Rukh, on the other hand, will be seen in the movie King, helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film will also reportedly star Suhana Khan (in her theatrical debut), Abhishek Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in key roles. The film is under production.