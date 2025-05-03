'Come stay in Sohail Khan’s room': How Salman Khan opened his home to photographer Avinash Gowariker during his struggle

Celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker has recalled how actor Salman Khan helped him when he was struggling in Mumbai and "had no place to go". Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Avinash shared that Salman asked him to stay in his brother Sohail Khan's room at their home in Galaxy Apartments. (Also Read | Salman Khan's 'small, mediocre' home shocks Twitter as CM Eknath Shinde visits Galaxy Apartment: 'Opposite of Antilia') Avinash Gowariker spoke highly about Salman Khan and his family.

How Salman Khan helped Avinash Gowariker

Avinash shared how he was struggling during the initial days of his career. He said, “When I started my career, I didn’t even have a place to stay. At that time, my parents had sold our house and shifted to Pune, so I was living in a 10-by-10-foot chawl room, with just a Kinetic Honda scooter. That’s how I started. I was constantly moving from one rented place to another. And at one point, I got caught between rentals; I had no place to go. When I told this to Salman, his immediate reaction was, ‘Oh, come stay in the house. Stay in Sohail’s room.’ Now, how can you even think like that?"

Avinash lauds Salman, Salim Khan

The photographer called the Khan family members big-hearted. He said, “That’s how big-hearted they are. And when I say ‘they,’ I mean Salman for offering, and Sohail for allowing me to stay. Salim sahab opened the doors. Arbaaz, everyone—people just stay in that house. And let me clarify, it’s not like they were living in some massive mansion...I wasn’t their friend’s son; I had no connections. They just felt I was a nice guy, and Salman liked me. That’s it. They opened the door for me.”

He added that he stayed there "until the night Sohail got married. After that, I had to move out, unfortunately".

Avinash and Salman shared a warm bond. On the actor's birthday in 2023, Avinash had posted a picture collage featuring the duo on Instagram. He wrote, "The Biggest Bhau!! Love you. Keep BeingYouMan! Happy Birthday @beingsalmankhan."

About Salman's home

Salman and his family, including his parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan, stay in Galaxy Apartments. His siblings, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Khan, and Arpita Khan, grew up here.