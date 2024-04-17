Salman Khan's 'small, mediocre' home shocks Twitter as CM Eknath Shinde visits Galaxy Apartment: 'Opposite of Antilia'

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday visited actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai's Bandra and assured him of protection after the recent firing at the actor's house. Inside videos from Salman and his family's meeting with the CM at Galaxy Apartment are grabbing attention on social media. Many on X (Formerly Twitter) and Reddit have reacted to the 'mediocre and simple' decor at the actor's home. Also read | Salim Khan calls those who threaten Salman ‘jaahil’ Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde meets Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan days after two men opened fire outside the latter's residence at Bandra in Mumbai. (ANI)

Inside Salman Khan's home

With a basic glass centre table and grey printed sofas, Salman clearly prefers minimal furnishings and decor over in-your-face opulence – a far cry from what you'd expect from someone with his bank balance.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Apart from movies, the actor hosts the reality show Bigg Boss. According to sources quoted by Bollywood Life in a 2023 report, Salman charged a whopping ₹12 crore per week for hosting the show's 16th season, equating to ₹6 crore per episode.

Reactions to Salman's modest home

An X user tweeted in response to a video shared by ANI of Salman meeting Eknath Shinde at Galaxy Apartment, "What amazes me, just look at his house, so small, simple and mediocre, when can buy villas at the the most premium places, interesting and impressive. Example for people who spend unnecessarily on building huge houses to get validation from society, oh!! I just remember Ambani while typing this as well, he’s the opposite of this, Antilia (Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence)."

A person wrote in reaction, "This is just guest meeting room. His house in the same building is a triplex." To this, an X user wrote, "Even if you think it a guest meeting room, meeting rooms are supposed to be even more lavish and structured."

Reddit asks what Salman does with his money

Reacting to a video of Salman greeting the CM outside his Bandra home, a Redditor wrote, "What shocks me is his house. That too for such a huge celebrity. Even upper middle-class people have better houses. My house is way nicer. Salman makes crores of rupees; he gives it all away to his family or what?"

A comment also read, "I don't know what's the deal with Salman's house. But some people just don't care about good-looking cars or houses or clothes or phones. It's not because they're humble or anything (Salman is definitely not), but because that's how they are." A person also wrote, "The dude could live in a luxury penthouse suite in a 5 star hotel every single day and he might be, who knows..."

More details

Former MLA Baba Siddiqui, his son and Congress legislator Zeeshan Siddiqui, and Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal were also present at Salman Khan's residence during the CM's visit on Tuesday. As per PTI, two persons - Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) - who were on the run after firing at Salman's house on Sunday morning, were nabbed on Monday night from a temple premises in Gujarat's Kutch district.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place