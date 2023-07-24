Kamal Haasan says no one believed he agreed to do Kalki 2898 AD: 'Prabhas held my hand and said thank you’

Actors Kamal Haasan and Prabhas, along with director Nag Ashwin, visited San Diego Comic-Con to promote their upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD. The first glimpse of the sci-fi fantasy was unveiled at the event, that was also attended by Telugu actor Rana Daggubati. (Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin compares Thor and Hulk with Hanuman at San Diego Comic-Con. Watch)

Rana Daggubati, Kamal Haasan and Prabhas in the Project K panel at Sen Diego Comic-Con

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also known as Project K, Kalki 2898 AD is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, and stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. The first look of Deepika was unveiled last week. It is being made in Telugu and Hindi, and is slated to release in cinemas on January 12, 2024.

Kamal Haasan on joining Project K

In an interview to Collider at the San Diego Comic-Con, Kamal Haasan said, “About my participation, nobody believed I was a part of Project K (laughs). The funny thing is, yesterday, the protagonist, Mr. Prabhas, just held my hand and said thank you. He said, ‘I couldn’t believe till today that you're a part of this. I'm still wondering how they got you in.'”

Kamal added that while the cast has a number of big names, all of them have the “humility” to understand that none of the brands is bigger than the content of the film.

Nag Ashwin on his inspiration behind Kalki 2898 AD

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I love sci-fi. I love all of the Star Wars (films). I grew up on Star Wars films. And I love Indian mythology. We grew up with the Mahabharata and a lot of stories from our mythology. These two loves, I always thought it'd be great if we could put them together and somehow the story happens. Because there was something in the story, the actors happened. And now, we're here talking to you. We're building this whole new world, which is very Indian in a sci-fi space. It's an experiment. I hope we do justice,” Nag Ashwin said in the same interview.

Project K first glimpse

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first glimpse of the film shows Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in a futuristic world. It shows Deepika, Amitabh and Prabhas as warriors in a war-like situation. Project K became the first-ever Indian film to debut at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023. Nag Ashwin had issued a statement behind this decision, “India is the home of some of the greatest lore and superheroes ever written. We feel that our film is an attempt to bring out and share this with the world. And Comic-Con gives us the perfect stage to introduce our story to a global audience.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop