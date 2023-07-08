Karan Johar reacts to viral Instagram Reel that claims Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is ‘the greatest murder mystery of all time'

Karan Johar has reacted to the viral Instagram Reel by a social media influencer who claims the filmmaker's 1998 directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a blockbuster romantic comedy, is actually ‘the greatest murder mystery of all time.’ The Reel has over 5,00,000 likes so far. (Also Read: Ranveer Singh poses with Karan Johar in unseen photos from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani sets, Alia clicks their pic)

How did Karan Johar react?

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in a still from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Karan Johar shared the viral Reel on his Instagram Stories along with three “face with tears of joy” emojis. 2023 marks his 25th year as a filmmaker, since the release of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Karan Johar reacted to the viral Instagram Reel about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

What's the Instagram Reel about?

The viral Instagram Reel is captioned, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai did it before Knives Out,” referring to Rian Johnson's popular 2019 whodunit, starring Daniel Craig as a detective.

In the Reel, Instagram influencer Karan Mirchandani is sitting in a car and talking to the camera, explaining how he sees Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as his ‘favourite murder mystery.’

What's his theory?

As per Karan Mirchandani, he claims the characters of Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Anjali (Kajol) were always in love and aware of it. But when they realised Tina (Rani Mukerji), the newcomer in college, is filthy rich, they hatched a conspiracy. Rahul wooed and married Tina, only for her to die “mysteriously” years later, allowing Rahul to inherit Tina's wealth.

However, since Rahul and Tina have a baby girl in Anjali (Sana Saeed), they make a plan so that the girl is onboard with Rahul's eventual reunion with Anjali. They write eight letters for each of her birthday, conditioning her from the childhood how her late mother wants Rahul to reunite with his first love, Anjali. The little Anjali then helps to reunite Rahul and Anjali, allowing them to accomplish their years-long mission.

Who's Karan Mirchandani?

Karan Mirchandani's Instagram bio introduces himself as a “chronic Bollywood overthinker” who makes “obsessive reels about Bollywood and general film tropes.” He has 6,719 followers so far, but the blowing up of his Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Reel, also shared by Karan Johar, is likely to fetch him more footprint.

