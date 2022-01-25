Katrina Kaif poses in bikini, feeds parrots during Maldives trip. Watch

Katrina Kaif is currently in Maldives, where she is shooting for a brand commercial. The actor took to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of her morning which brought some new visitors for her.

Katrina shared a video in which she is seen with a few parrots sitting on her hand. She seems to be feeding the parrots while holding grains in her hand.

The actor also shared pictures of herself in a colourful bikini and captioned the post, "Seas the day."

A fan commented on the post, “Blossom (flower icon) Lovely is such an understatement for the perfection that is you @katrinakaif.” Another said, “Wow so gorgeous.” A curious fan asked her, "Bhabhi ji bhaiya nahi dikh rhe (sister-in-law, where is brother Vicky).

Katrina's husband Vicky Kaushal is shooting for Laxman Utekar's next with Sara Ali Khan in Indore. Recently, Sara had given a glimpse of their morning routine on her Instagram Stories. She had shared a video from her makeup session which had a glimpse of Vicky, quietly sitting and sipping tea in the background.

Katrina had paid a visit to Vicky in Indore earlier this month. She had flown to Indore in order to celebrate their first Lohri after marriage. Vicky had shared a picture from their Lohri celebrations in which the couple was standing beside a bonfire.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot at Sawai Madhopur’s Six Senses Fort Barwara on December 9 last year. They kept the details of the wedding under wraps until the D-day and made their relationship official by sharing the wedding pictures on their Instagram accounts. “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” the wrote with the posts.

