Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Katrina Kaif poses in bikini, feeds parrots during Maldives trip. Watch
entertainment

Katrina Kaif poses in bikini, feeds parrots during Maldives trip. Watch

Katrina Kaif has shared a video of herself, feeding some parrots which paid her a visit during her time in Maldives. The actor is in Maldives for a brand shoot. 
Katrina Kaif shared a glimpse of her time in Maldives on Instagram. 
Published on Jan 25, 2022 02:55 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Katrina Kaif is currently in Maldives, where she is shooting for a brand commercial. The actor took to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of her morning which brought some new visitors for her. 

Katrina shared a video in which she is seen with a few parrots sitting on her hand. She seems to be feeding the parrots while holding grains in her hand.

The actor also shared pictures of herself in a colourful bikini and captioned the post, "Seas the day."

RELATED STORIES

A fan commented on the post, “Blossom (flower icon) Lovely is such an understatement for the perfection that is you @katrinakaif.” Another said, “Wow so gorgeous.” A curious fan asked her, "Bhabhi ji bhaiya nahi dikh rhe (sister-in-law, where is brother Vicky).

Katrina's husband Vicky Kaushal is shooting for Laxman Utekar's next with Sara Ali Khan in Indore. Recently, Sara had given a glimpse of their morning routine on her Instagram Stories. She had shared a video from her makeup session which had a glimpse of Vicky, quietly sitting and sipping tea in the background. 

Also read: Vicky Kaushal teases Sara Ali Khan for her never-ending beauty sessions: 'Jab tak suraj chand rahega...'

Katrina had paid a visit to Vicky in Indore earlier this month. She had flown to Indore in order to celebrate their first Lohri after marriage. Vicky had shared a picture from their Lohri celebrations in which the couple was standing beside a bonfire.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot at Sawai Madhopur’s Six Senses Fort Barwara on December 9 last year. They kept the details of the wedding under wraps until the D-day and made their relationship official by sharing the wedding pictures on their Instagram accounts. “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” the wrote with the posts. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
katrina kaif
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid-19 review meet
Republic Day
National Voters' Day today
National Tourism Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP