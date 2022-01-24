Vicky Kaushal teases Sara Ali Khan for her never-ending beauty sessions: 'Jab tak suraj chand rahega...'

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan have been working on Laxman Utekar's untitled next in Indore. Sara has now shared a video from from the banks of river Narmada as she and Vicky spent a quiet morning getting ready for the shoot.

Sara took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to share a video of how they spent the morning. In the video, Sara is seen sipping her morning beverage while a hair artist works on her hair. Vicky is seen sitting quietly in the background with his cup of tea.

Reacting to her video on his Instagram Stories, Vicky wrote in her style, “Jab tak suraj chand rahega, Sara ka yahi kaam rahega (Till the time sun and moon exist, Sara will continue to do things like these).”

Vicky Kaushal reacted to Sara Ali Khan's post.

Laxman Utekar is known for his Mimi (2021) and Luka Chuppi (2019). His next also features Sharib Hashmi of The Family Man fame. Sharib recently wrapped up his portion of the film and shared his experience on Instagram.

He shared a group picture from the film sets, along with a note for the entire team. He wrote, “Made beautiful memories on the sets of this beautiful (yet untitled) film with a dream team," and said for the director, “sir matlab aapne dil jeet liya ekdum ich (you won my heart).”

Addressing Vicky and Sara, he wrote, “@vickykaushal09 ab main aur bada wala fan ho gaya hoon yaarrr tumhara. @saraalikhan95 aap staron jaisa behave .. kyun nahin karti yaarr, you’re such a sweetheart really (Vicky, I am even a bigger fan of you now, Sara, why don't you behave like other stars, you are such a sweetheart).”

He also shared words of appreciation for his other co-stars including Rakesh Bedi, SushmitaMukherjee and Neeraj Sood.

