Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU, spokesperson says ‘don’t give wind to false news’

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month because of Covid-19, continues to remain in the ICU. The 92-year-old singer’s spokesperson has confirmed that she’s still undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital, and requested everyone to not give heed to ‘false news’ that may be floating around.

The spokesperson also requested for privacy on behalf of the family, reiterating that she’s under Dr Pratit Samdani’s constant observation at the hospital.

ANI shared a health update about the singer and reported her management team saying in a statement on Friday, “A sincere appeal. Please do not give wind to any false news, Lata Didi is in the ICU under treatment being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. The family and the doctors need their space.”

Earlier this week, the singer’s spokesperson dismissed speculation that Lata Mangeshkar’s health is deteriorating: “Lata Di is stable. Will come home after the doctors give the nod,” she had said in a statement, and added: “It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable. Continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home.”

Last week, Dr Pratit Samdani said that the singer was diagnosed with Covid-19 induced pneumonia and was to remain under observation for a few days: “Singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the ICU ward. She will be under observation for 10-12 days. Along with Covid, she is also suffering from pneumonia.”

It’s been more than a week since the Bharat Ratna recipient was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia.

The singer was earlier admitted to the hospital in September 2019, when she complained of breathlessness. Only last month, Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter to mark 80 years of her debut on radio. Known as the ‘Nightingale of India’, she has recorded songs in more than 1,000 films in several languages. She is the recipient of three National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Bharat Ratna, among other honours.

(With ANI inputs)

