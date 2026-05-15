Law & Order SVU Season 27 finale: When and where to watch, release time and what’s in store

Fans of the long-running crime series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit are gearing up for the end of Season 27, with the finale set to air on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 9 pm ET on NBC, according to Deadline. The series continues to follow the Special Victims Unit as they investigate complex and often disturbing crimes. (X/ @NBCSVU_fans)

The hit NBC series has remained a steady primetime staple for more than two decades, continuing to draw viewers with its case-of-the-week format and emotionally driven storytelling.

Led by Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson, the series continues to follow the Special Victims Unit as they investigate complex and often disturbing crimes. The ensemble also includes Ice-T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino, and Corey Cott, among others.

What to expect from the Season 27 finale While Season 27 is coming to a close, reports suggest the finale will deliver high-stakes drama rather than a quiet wrap-up.

The final episode, titled “Monster,” will reportedly center on the fallout from a critical mistake made during the rescue of a kidnapped child. According to NBC Insider details, that error leads to major complications in court proceedings, putting the SVU team under intense scrutiny.

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At the same time, Detective Jake Griffin finds himself in danger as he investigates the truth about his former mentor, adding another layer of tension to the storyline. The episode is expected to tie together multiple arcs that have been building throughout the season.

Ice-T teases future of the series Despite fan concerns about the season ending, Ice-T has previously hinted that the show’s future remains secure.

In a March post on X, he wrote: “I’m on the last three episodes of the season [27], which means going into season 28, Fin will still be alive and breathing.”

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His comments confirmed that the series has been renewed, with Season 28 expected to continue the story later in the year.

With Season 27 set to conclude on a dramatic note and Season 28 already confirmed, viewers can expect the SVU team’s investigations, and Benson’s leadership, to continue well beyond the finale.