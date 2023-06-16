‘Let’s do better as a society’: Brian Austin Green calls out Instagram user who called him a ‘bad father’

Brian Austin Green has denied claims that he is a bad parent, slamming an Instagram user who questioned his parenting. “People like this have lost their minds,” Brian wrote on his Instagram story, responding to a social media user who called him a “bad father.”. “Why anyone thinks it’s morally okay to attack people like this that they have never even met is crazy,” He added, “Let’s do better as a society. We owe it to the future generations.

Brian Austin Green attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 27, 2023 (REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)

(brianaustingreen/Instagram)

The actor recently came to his ex-wife Meghan Fox’s defence after she was accused of making her children – Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6 – cry by forcing them to wear certain clothes.Robby Starbuck, who ran in the Republican primary for Tennessee’s fifth district in 2022, tweeted a photo of Megan and her children last week, captioning it, “These are Megan Fox’s sons. We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park. I saw two of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them. It’s pure child abuse. Pray for them.”

Brian later defended Megan, telling TMZ, “There are only a few people in their world that can actually verify wether [sic] or not a story like this is true and I can tell you with absolute certainty it is not.” He added, “This person trying to claim this is true is a perfect example of someone with selfish motives that does not care about negatively affecting a parent child relationship,” he continued.”

Megan, at the time, wrote on an Instagram post, “Hey @robbystarbuck I really don’t want to give you this attention because clearly you’re a clout chaser. But let me teach you something.”

“Irregardless [sic] of how desperate you may have become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success or fame – never use children as leverage or social currency. Especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense,” he continued.

“Exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe,” Megan added. “I have been burned at the stake by insecure, narcissistic, impotent little men like you many times and yet I’m still here. You f***ed with the wrong witch.”

