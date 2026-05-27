Lil Wayne engaged: Who is rapper's fiancée? Past relationships in focus – from La’Tecia Thomas to Trina

Rapper Lil Wayne or Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. is reportedly engaged. The 43-year-old, known for hits like Lollipop, reportedly popped the question earlier this year, as per TMZ.

Lil Wayne reportedly got engaged earlier this year. (Instagram/liltunechi)

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Lil Wayne is yet to officially comment on the engagement. Not much is known about Lil Wayne's fiancée, however, which has caught the attention of many of his fans. Here's all you need to know.

Who is Lil Wayne's fiancée? First details

Lil Wayne's fiancée's name is not known at the this moment. All that is known is that she's in her 20s, and hails from Indiana. However, the age difference has not been well received by all of Lil Wayne's fans.

“Not illegal, but SO weird,” one remarked on X, as the news of Lil Wayne's engagement began to do the rounds. Another added “no one finds it weird he’s marrying a girl YOUNGER than his daughter…,” sharing a screenshot of Reginae Carter, his daughter, with her age listed as 27.

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{{^usCountry}} However, there were many others who were much more welcoming and celebrating of Lil Wayne's relationship. “Nothing wrong with that at all. Lil Wayne is 43, successful, and happy if she’s in her 20s and they’re both into it, that’s good stuff. Grown adults can make their own choices. Congrats to them,” the individual remarked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, there were many others who were much more welcoming and celebrating of Lil Wayne's relationship. “Nothing wrong with that at all. Lil Wayne is 43, successful, and happy if she’s in her 20s and they’re both into it, that’s good stuff. Grown adults can make their own choices. Congrats to them,” the individual remarked. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Notably, Lil Wayne has led a relatively private life in recent times, which would explain why the news of his engagement could fly under the radar as long as it did. However, now that it's out in the open, it has put focus on Lil Wayne's past relationships, and the rapper has been no stranger to high-profile romantic entanglements in the past. Lil Wayne past relationships {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, Lil Wayne has led a relatively private life in recent times, which would explain why the news of his engagement could fly under the radar as long as it did. However, now that it's out in the open, it has put focus on Lil Wayne's past relationships, and the rapper has been no stranger to high-profile romantic entanglements in the past. Lil Wayne past relationships {{/usCountry}}

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In the past, Lil Wayne was engaged to La'Tecia Thomas, the model. The couple called it quits in 2020. He was also engaged to Nivea and shares a son with her.

Lil Wayne also had a high-profile relationship with Trina, the rapper, and sired a son with Lauren London, Nipsey Hussle's longtime partner.

The rapper's love life has not been without its set of controversies either. Most recently, Lil Wayne was accused by former on-again, off-again girlfriend, Denise Bidot, of breaking up with her on Mother's Day. This was in 2025.

“Breaking up with someone on Mothers [sic] Day is diabolical. Prayers up though. God always pulls me through. Walking with faith,” she had written at the time. Lil Wayne was also accused of physical and emotional abuse by Bidot.

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Lil Wayne's son, Neal, is from his time with Nivea. Kameron was born to Lil Wayne and London. Meanwhile, Dwayne Michael Carter III was born from Lil Wayne's relationship with radio host Sarah Vivan. Reginae, whose age was used to drive home a point by a person online, was born of Lil Wayne's marriage to Toya Johnson.

The two were married from 2004 to 2006, marking this the only time Lil Wayne had walked down the aisle. While unconfirmed, Lil Wayne was also linked to Solange, Beyonce's younger sister, at one time. Lil Wayne was also linked to singer Christina Milian, model Tammy Torres, and social media influencer Dana Lee.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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