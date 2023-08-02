Lizzo sued over allegations of sexual harassment, creating hostile work environment by tour dancers

Three of Lizzo’s tour dancers have reportedly accused the singer of sexual harassment. They have also alleged that she created a hostile work environment through sexual, racial and religious harassment. As per a lawsuit filed on Tuesday, July 1, the incidents took place between 2021 and 2023.

Lizzo performs on stage on day 4 of the Glastonbury festival in the village of Pilton in Somerset, southwest England, on June 24, 2023 (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)(AFP)

The performers have also accused Lizzo of criticising a dancer’s recent weight gain, and later going on to berate and fire her. Lizzo is notably known as an advocate for body positivity.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles, alleges that Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to touch a nude performer at a club in Amsterdam, according to NBC News. She has also been accused of falsely accusing many dancers of drinking while working, and then subjecting them to an “excruciating” 12-hour audition.

‘Privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them’

The suit says that Shirlene Quigley, Lizzo’s dance captain, denigrated those who had premarital sex. Shirlene has also been accused of pushing her Christian beliefs upon other dancers, as well as simulating oral sex and sharing lewd sexual fantasies. She allegedly also discussed a performer’s virginity.

It is unclear if Lizzo knew about the allegations against Shirlene. However, the lawyer of the plaintiffs – Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez – said the women believe Lizzo knew about the complaints made against Shirlene. The suit names Lizzo, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc and Shirlene as defendants, and the claims include sexual harassment, creation of a hostile work environment, false imprisonment and interference with prospective economic advantage. However, each claim was not brought against every defendant.

“The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing,” the plaintiffs’ lawyer Ron Zambrano said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a video that is viral shows Beyoncé appearing to skip Lizzo’s name during her performance of ‘Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)’ at the Renaissance World Tour.