‘Your job is to create art’: LL Cool J says ‘let the fans do what they want’ after Miranda Lambert concert drama

LL Cool J made some witty remarks about the Miranda Lambert concert drama, asking the country star to let her fans enjoy her shows. Miranda has been slammed by fans for calling out some women taking selfies during her concert. The ‘White Liar’ singer stopped mid-show during her Las Vegas residency to address a group of women taking selfies.

What did Miranda Lambert do?

LL Cool J made some witty remarks about the Miranda Lambert concert drama, asking the country star to let her fans enjoy her shows (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP, AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 39-year-old singer was singing ‘Tin Man’ when the incident took place, according to a video posted to TikTok. “I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry,” Lambert said to her pianist. “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song.”

“It’s pissing me off a little bit,” she continued. “Sorry, I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.”

Several angry fans got up and walked out of the concert as a sign of protest, audio of social media posts revealed, as did other reports. “Let’s go — you don’t do that to fans,” one woman was heard saying.

What did LL Cool J say?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Miranda, get over it, baby," LL Cool J, 55, said in an interview on the Mercedes in the Morning radio show. "They're fans. It's fans."

"Your job as an artist is to create art," said the rapper. "The way people choose to interact with that art or engage it or appreciate it is up to them."

LL Cool J addressed his fans, telling them they can do as they please at his concerts. "If you want to come to my show and you want to sit there and eat a bowl of potato salad with a baseball hat down to your nose, that's what you choose to do,” he said.

LL Cool J continued, "You gotta let the fans do what they want to do. What about the thousands of people who aren't doing that? What, you got rules? No yellow shirts!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The rapper went on to say that he would not "judge" Miranda. "I have nothing unkind to say about her. I wish her the best. She has the right to her feelings. But to me, I let the fans be the fans and do what they want to do," he said.

"You guys come to the show, enjoy yourself," LL Cool J said about his own fans. "If you want to take selfies. If you want to bring the old Polaroids from the early 1800s, that's up to you."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop