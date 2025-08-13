London Spirit vs Trent Rockets: When, where to watch Match 13 of The Hundred 2025 live

London Spirit will take on the Trent Rockets in match 13 of the ongoing The Hundred Competition 2025 on August 14, at Lord’s, London. The Rockets won their previous encounter against Northern Superchargers by five wickets. The Superchargers scored 124 runs in the first innings, which the Spirit chased quite comfortably, thanks to Tom Banton’s 37 off 24 balls and Rehan Ahmed’s 31 off 26 balls. London Spirt take on Trent Rockers(The Hundred)

Meanwhile, the Spirit lost their previous match against the Manchester Originals by ten runs. Despite David Warner’s (71) power-packed performance, the Spirit couldn't chase 163 runs. Josh Tongue claimed three wickets, which helped the Originals seal the match.

Match Details:

Match: London Spirit vs Trent Rockets, 13th Match

Date: 14th August 2025, Thursday

Time: 11.00 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s, London

Where to watch: Fancode, via OTTplay Premium

In the Hundred Women’s Competition 2025, match 13 will be played between the London Spirit and Trent Rockets at Lord’s, London. The Spirit are leading the points table with three consecutive wins. They have some quality players in the squad, like Grace Harris, Charlotte Dean, Issy Wong, and others who have helped the team carry the winning momentum forward. They won their last match against the Manchester Originals by three wickets, thanks to Grace Harris’ half-century.

Meanwhile, the Trent Rockets have lost two back-to-back matches. They lost their previous match against the Superchargers by eight wickets. Even though skipper Ashleigh Gardner scored 61 off 32 balls, including ten boundaries, Superchargers’ Davina Perrin scored an unbeaten 72 off 40 balls, hitting 12 boundaries. Her powerful knock helped them win the match.

Match Details:

Match: London Spirit vs Trent Rockets, 13th Match

Date: 14th August 2025, Thursday

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s, London

Where to watch: Fancode, via OTTplay Premium

Where to Watch The Hundred 2025 in India?

To watch The Hundred 2025 in India, fans can stream the live action on FanCode, accessible via OTTplay Premium. Moreover, they can also watch the matches on Sony Sports Network Channels.