Love Sex Aur Dhoka actor Anshuman Jha to marry fiancee Sierra Winters: 'She always wanted an Indian ceremony'

Actor Anshuman Jha on Wednesday said he is set to get married to his partner Sierra Winters in October in the US. Anshuman, best known for featuring in Dibakar Banerjee's acclaimed film Love Sex Aur Dhoka, shared the news in a media statement. Also Read| Anshuman Jha’s goals for 2022: Getting married to his girlfriend, directing his long stuck film

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor said the pair will exchange vows in twin ceremonies, one in the US in October, followed by traditional Hindu nuptials in March 2023. He said, "I feel like she is my mom's blessing to me. We are excited to have our first ceremony in America, followed by the Indian leg. Sierra always wanted to have an Indian ceremony & Ma would have wanted that too. It will be a private affair at both the places because that's what we both believe in," he said in the statement. The couple got engaged in 2020.

On the work front, Anshuman will begin shooting for Harish Vyas' film Hari-Om in September. The upcoming movie marks their third collaboration following Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain and Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele. He is also looking forward to the release of the action film Lakadbaggha and his directorial debut Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, starring Arjun Mathur, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Rasika Dugal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor had told HT in an interview in February this year that getting married to his girlfriend is one of his goals for 2022. He had said, "Sierra and I get married in 2022. We have waited for the pandemic to go away and this winter it will be (a good time to get married)."