Anshuman Jha’s goals for 2022: Getting married to his girlfriend, directing his long stuck film

Actor Anshuman Jha has quite an exciting year ahead of him, both in his personal and professional life. His directorial debut, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is finally going on floors, and he also gets married to his girlfriend, Sierra. who is from the US.

Talking about getting hitched, he says, “Sierra and I get married in 2022. We have waited for the pandemic to go away and this winter it will be [a good time to get married].

On the work front, Jha says, “As an actor, I have Lakadbaggha, which is an out and out action drama coming out this winter, and I also have 4/4 the web series releasing soon. And (as a director), Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is getting all my attention for now.”

The Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele (2021) actor goes on, “Our company is also producing another college based rom-com - in which I am neither acting nor Directing. But only Executive Producing - which a lot of actors in the West do like Bradley Cooper or Ben Affleck and back home Aamir (Khan) sir, who is an inspiration.”

The 36-year-old reveals that he had been waiting to start Lord Curzon… but the pandemic disrupted all his plans for two years. He says the difficult part was the budgets going haywire and dates of everyone involved being shuffled.

“Especially with getting dates of all involved together. Arjun (Mathur) started Made In Heaven 2, Rasika (Dugal) has been shooting non stop, I have been shooting as an actor so yes – a lot of permutations and combinations. But two pandemic delays and here we are to fire,” says Jha.

As an actor, he believes one develops a lot of patience so frustration is never a part of the game. “I know it will happen when it’s meant to. And well, 2020 was a blur in some ways. When Curzon pushed for the first time with the lockdown it was a wait & watch situation. I started reading the Vedas which I have always wanted to do and the lockdown gave me an opportunity to get into a routine of waking up at 4am, studying till 8, like going to school. Then I got engaged,” shares the actor.