Malayalam actor Kottayam Pradeep dies at 61; Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mammootty, Mohanlal pay tribute

Malayalam actor Pradeep KR, popularly known as Kottayam Pradeep, died on Thursday at 61. Tributes for the late actor poured in on social media from the likes of Prithviraj Sukumaran. , Mohanlal, Mammootty, among others. Prithviraj mourned the actor in a tweet on Thursday morning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prithviraj shared a picture of Pradeep and wrote, “Rest in peace! #KottayamPradeep."

One fan commented on the post, “Such an affable actor... RIP #kottayampradeep sir.” Another one said, “Totally devastated to hear this. Malayalam film industry has faced huge losses irreplaceable during recent times...RIP.” While one wrote, “Ohh Godddd. He was such a fab and a wonderful actor. Someone who became a favourite of the audience with his first few films. Will miss his iconic comic presence in Malayalam movies. He made his roles stand out. RIP #KottayamPradeep.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mohanlal, who co-starred with Pradeep in the 2015 film Ennum Eppozhum, took to Facebook, and wrote a note in Malayalam, which roughly translates to: “Tributes to dear Kottayam Pradeep, who gained a place in the hearts of Malayalis through remarkable characters."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mammootty also paid a tribute to Pradeep on Facebook. He wrote, “Tributes to Kottayam Pradeep.” Mammootty and Pradeep have worked together in films, such as Rajamanikyam, Utopiayile Rajavu and Puthiya Niyamam.

Tributes also poured in from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan and Manju Warrier, among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read More: Bappi Lahiri passes away highlights: Kapil Sharma, Anil Kapoor remember singer, daughter Rema is heartbroken

Kottayam Pradeep made his full fledged debut in Malayalam movies in 2001 and has acted in over 70 films. He was first seen in IV Sasi directorial Ee Nadu Enale Vare. Before making a debut on screen, he worked as a junior artist. He has worked in films such as Aadu Oru Bheegara Jeevi Aanu, Oru Vadakkan Selfie, Life of Josutty, Kunjiramayanam and Amar Akbar Antony, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON