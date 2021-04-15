Home / Entertainment / Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas tests positive for Covid-19, in self-quarantine
Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas tests positive for Covid-19, in self-quarantine

Tovino Thomas has been diagnosed with Covid-19. He informed fans and well-wishers that he is asymptomatic and is 'fine and well'.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 02:18 PM IST
Tovino Thomas has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has tested positive for the coronavirus. He took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that he is asymptomatic and is doing absolutely well. He has currently quarantined himself.

“Hello. As it turns out, I've been tested positive for Covid and is currently in isolation. It was an asymptomatic case, I'm fine and well. So it's been quarantine time for a couple of days now. A few more days to look forward & long about returning to action & entertaining you all,” he wrote.

Last seen on the big screen in Malayalam film Kala, Tovino is currently awaiting the release of the Malayalam superhero film, Minnal Murali. The film’s teaser was released recently and it received unanimous appreciation from all quarters.

Tovino recently suffered an injury while shooting for an action sequence for his Kala. He suffered an injury to his stomach and after he complained of severe pain, he was rushed to the Renai Medicity Multi Super Specialty Hospital in Kochi, where he was shifted to the ICU with internal bleeding. He remained in the ICU for 48 hours.

After being discharged, Tovino was welcomed by his family with a special card that was designed by his children. Sharing a picture of it on Instagram, he wrote: "A big HELLO from home! I got discharged and am fine at home now. Thanks and love for all your wishes and concerns in the last few days. The doctors and hospital staff took great care of me. A big thanks to them. Also thanks to everyone who supported me - colleagues, family, friends, cinema lovers and everyone who showed their care."

