Under fire over his remarks Matty Healy breaks silence on 1975 concert comment, 'Some stuff I got wrong'

Matty Healy's brief affair with Tailor Swift has brought back his controversial comments earlier this year to the limelight. The comments were so distasteful that they were being compared to David Choe’s disgusting rape comments. As a result several Swift fans even wondered if they should withdraw support from her.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy were spotted together outside a recording studio. (Image Credit: Backgrid)

Ironically, in a 2016 interview Healey insisted that he would never date Swift and that doing so would “emasculate” him. Referring to his past controversial statements Healey hinted at his regret towards certain things he could have done about differently.

The English singer-songwriter said in his speech that he is "not somebody who takes things for granted and has gotten ‘excited’ to share his feelings." He also called himself "not a nonchalant person."

Healy has often made his way through headlines for showcasing controversial thoughts and opinions over the years. It goes without saying that Healy has made an attempt to showcase his regrets for the instances and conflicts but has never specifically addressed the issues publicly until now.

Healy faced several backlashes when he mocked American rapper Ice Spice, who also went on to record "Karma" with American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who used to date Taylor.

In the podcast, Healy, Mike Mullen, and Adam Friedland watched a brief clip of Ice Spice and then a racist rant in which they speculated about the singer’s ethnicity, tried to mimic her accent, and even made derogatory comments about her ethnicity and body, including calling her a “chubby Chinese lady.” Healy could also be heard laughing and urging the host to mimic Japanese accents.

Healy eventually issued an apology on his Instagram to the American rapper Ice Spice, saying, “I just feel a bit bad, and I'm kind of a bit sorry if I've offended you.”

Some of his other controversial moments also include the time when he admitted to watching pornography that featured extreme levels of degradation of women.

Amongst all the chaos, Healy was initially seen sparking romance with Taylor, whom he had previously been linked in 2014 too. It was later confirmed that the pair were never serious and had split less than a month into their relationship.

Taylor faced a lot of backlash from the Swifties and a constant flow of negative responses to her relationship insights with the English singer-songwriter every time a new rumour or issue of conflict arose.

