close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Mexican writer José Agustín, who chronicled rock and society in the 1960s and 70s, has died at 79

Mexican writer José Agustín, who chronicled rock and society in the 1960s and 70s, has died at 79

AP |
Jan 17, 2024 09:22 AM IST

Mexican writer José Agustín, who chronicled rock and society in the 1960s and 70s, has died at 79

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican writer José Agustín, who chronicled rock and roll and social change in Mexico in the 1960s and 70s, has died, Mexico’s Culture Department announced on Tuesday. He was 79.

HT Image
HT Image

The department did not list a cause of death, but Agustín had been ill for years. The writer's family confirmed the death, but also did not give a cause.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Agustín was considered part of the 1960s cultural movement in Mexico known as “La Onda,” or “The Wave.” It was the first time that the rebellious youth of Mexico, who struggled with both poverty and repression, found themselves reflected in formal literature.

Agustín later went on to write a biting analysis of Mexican politics and society between 1940 and 1994, “The Mexican Tragicomedy.”

“We were able to change the language, entirely change the concept of literature, with a totally new spirit and with a great sense of optimism, a sense of humor and irreverence, iconoclasm, and a critical attitude toward society," Agustín said in an interview several years ago with Mexico's Canal 11.

There was no immediate information on funeral plans.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On