IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Mohanlal hosts dinner party for friends, displays his culinary skills
Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 released few days back.
Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 released few days back.
entertainment

Mohanlal hosts dinner party for friends, displays his culinary skills

  • Mohanlal is a competent cook and has often displayed his skill. Actor Kalyani Priyadarshan shared video clips, showing Mohanlal at work, as Instagram Stories.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:12 PM IST

Actor Mohanlal, who is basking in the overwhelming response for his latest release Drishyam 2, hosted a dinner party for close friends on Monday where he displayed his culinary skills with some special cooking.

Actor Kalyani Priyadarshan, who was part of the dinner party, share some clips of Mohanlal cooking and he looked at ease in the process.

In one of the video clips, Mohanlal is seen sautéing veggies and serving it to his guests. He is also seen playing with flames while preparing another dish.

Mohanlal in his kitchen.
Mohanlal in his kitchen.


Mohanlal is a passionate cook, and he has shared his passion for whipping up delicious dishes over the years. Last December, he shared a video on his Instagram page in which he spoke about his passion for cooking.


On the career front, Mohanlal will soon begin work on his upcoming directorial project, 3D film Barroz- Guardian of D'Gama's treasure.

Calling it the beginning of a new journey, Mohanlal had said that he will go behind the camera for the first time in his career. He revealed that the film will be shot in 3D and can be enjoyed by kids and adults alike. It’s a story set in Portugal.

Also read: Kapil Sharma snaps at paparazzi as they rush to photograph him on wheelchair, they object to him swearing at them. Watch

Lal revealed how the whole idea of him directing a film took shape. Apparently, the idea was born when he and filmmaker TK Rajeev Kumar had decided to make a 3D show and had met Jijo Punnoose, the director of India’s first fantasy 3D Film 'My dear Kuttichathan'.

Jijo narrated the story of Barroz, who according to Mohanlal was a man who took care of Vasco Da Gama’s treasure. When the question came as to who will direct the film, Lal jumped at the opportunity. Jijo encouraged him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala star mohanlal malayalam actor

Related Stories

Amitabh Bachchan posted a picture of Vismaya Mohanlal's book.
Amitabh Bachchan posted a picture of Vismaya Mohanlal's book.
others

Amitabh wishes Vismaya for book, Mohanlal calls it proudest moment as father

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:40 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share a message of encouragement for Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya, who has written a book of poems.
READ FULL STORY
Mohanlal is back as the sharp, protective father in Drishyam 2.
Mohanlal is back as the sharp, protective father in Drishyam 2.
others

Drishyam 2 review: Mohanlal, Jeethu reunite for one of the best sequels ever

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:57 AM IST
Drishyam 2 review: The follow-up to hit murder mystery Drishyam packs a strong punch. Bringing back Mohanlal in the lead, the film reunites him with Jeethu Joseph.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Emraan Hashmi will be seen next in Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga.
Emraan Hashmi will be seen next in Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga.
bollywood

Emraan Hashmi calls Bollywood ‘fake’, explains his distance from the industry

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:23 PM IST
Emraan Hashmi revealed why he keeps his distance from the film industry, saying that there are no two ways about the fact that Bollywood is 'fake'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14.
Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Rakhi Sawant hints at a 'divorce', says marriage with Ritesh is 'illegal'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:23 PM IST
  • Hinting at a divorce, Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rakhi Sawant has said that her marriage to her mystery 'husband' Ritesh is illegal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya with his fiancee Disha Parmar.
Rahul Vaidya with his fiancee Disha Parmar.
tv

Rahul Vaidya wraps his 'pawri' with Disha Parmar to meet with Aly Goni. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:22 PM IST
  • Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni's friendship was one of the highlights of Bigg Boss 14. Although the show is over, Rahul and Aly's bond remains unaffected.
READ FULL STORY
Close
John Abraham in the poster of Mumbai Saga.
John Abraham in the poster of Mumbai Saga.
bollywood

Mumbai Saga poster teases sinister John Abraham, film to release on March 19

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:51 PM IST
Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga will release in theatres on March 19. John Abraham shared the news on Instagram, along with a new poster of the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor has shared a post dedicated to her husband Saif Ali Khan's upcoming movie, Bhoot Police.
Kareena Kapoor has shared a post dedicated to her husband Saif Ali Khan's upcoming movie, Bhoot Police.
bollywood

Kareena's first post after delivery is dedicated to Saif. Check it out

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Actor Kareena Kapoor has shared the first poster for Saif Ali Khan's upcoming movie, Bhoot Police. This her first post on Instagram after she welcomed her second baby on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Himansh Kohli and Neha Kakkar broke up in 2018.
Himansh Kohli and Neha Kakkar broke up in 2018.
bollywood

Himansh explains his angry reaction to fake news of apologising to ex Neha

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:26 PM IST
  • Himansh Kohli, who earlier lashed out at fake news of him apologising to ex Neha Kakkar after she got married to Rohanpreet Singh, has now revealed what triggered his outburst.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gal Gadot poses for a camera test for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
Gal Gadot poses for a camera test for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
hollywood

Gal Gadot was 'on the verge of giving up acting' before Wonder Woman casting

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:24 PM IST
  • Actor Gal Gadot has said that she was on the verge of giving up acting when she was cast in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice as Wonder Woman. Read her nostalgic post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 released few days back.
Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 released few days back.
entertainment

Mohanlal hosts dinner party for friends, displays his culinary skills

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:12 PM IST
  • Mohanlal is a competent cook and has often displayed his skill. Actor Kalyani Priyadarshan shared video clips, showing Mohanlal at work, as Instagram Stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot with Zack Snyder.
Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot with Zack Snyder.
hollywood

Zack Snyder will not be paid for his cut of Justice League

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:26 PM IST
Zack Synder has said that he has not been paid anything for his version of Justice League. He argued that this helped him keep full control over the content of his movie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra takes a stroll with her dogs.
Priyanka Chopra takes a stroll with her dogs.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra has a 'palat' moment while walking her dogs. See pictures

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:04 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas stepped out with her dogs, Diana, Gino and Panda, for a stroll in the streets of London. The actor had an impromptu 'palat' moment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Bhagyashree in Bhopal. (HT photo)
Actor Bhagyashree in Bhopal. (HT photo)
bollywood

Bhagyashree regrets giving up Bollywood dream, says 'I did not show gratitude'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 03:52 PM IST
  • Actor Bhagyashree on her birthday has said that she did not appreciate the success that she got early in her career, and in her second innings, she would like to be more grateful.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant said that she began a romantic angle with Abhinav Shukla to make him 'interesting' on Bigg Boss 14.
Rakhi Sawant said that she began a romantic angle with Abhinav Shukla to make him 'interesting' on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi says her ‘love-lapata’ with Abhinav was encouraged by Rubina

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 03:47 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant said that she began a romantic angle with Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss 14 only after getting a go-ahead from him and his wife Rubina Dilaik.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS leader RM stepped out to attend an art exhibition.
BTS leader RM stepped out to attend an art exhibition.
bollywood

BTS leader RM visits an art exhibition in Seoul. See photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 03:01 PM IST
  • BTS leader RM stepped out to attend an art exhibition. The rapper took to Twitter and shared a few glimpses of his day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik's relationship strengthened on Bigg Boss 14.
Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik's relationship strengthened on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Abhinav reveals why he and Rubina wanted divorce: 'I forgot to bring her coffee'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:50 PM IST
  • Abhinav Shukla opened up on why his marriage with Rubina Dilaik hit a rough patch, with them contemplating divorce before coming on Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taimur Ali Khan turned big brother as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed second child.
Taimur Ali Khan turned big brother as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed second child.
bollywood

'Why would you name your son Taimur?': When 'famous personality' shamed Kareena

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:49 PM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor recently recalled how a 'famous personality', on the pretext of visiting her in the hospital hours after she'd given birth to her first son, shamed her for naming him Taimur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP