Mohanlal hosts dinner party for friends, displays his culinary skills

Actor Mohanlal, who is basking in the overwhelming response for his latest release Drishyam 2, hosted a dinner party for close friends on Monday where he displayed his culinary skills with some special cooking.

Actor Kalyani Priyadarshan, who was part of the dinner party, share some clips of Mohanlal cooking and he looked at ease in the process.

In one of the video clips, Mohanlal is seen sautéing veggies and serving it to his guests. He is also seen playing with flames while preparing another dish.

Mohanlal in his kitchen.





Mohanlal is a passionate cook, and he has shared his passion for whipping up delicious dishes over the years. Last December, he shared a video on his Instagram page in which he spoke about his passion for cooking.





On the career front, Mohanlal will soon begin work on his upcoming directorial project, 3D film Barroz- Guardian of D'Gama's treasure.

Calling it the beginning of a new journey, Mohanlal had said that he will go behind the camera for the first time in his career. He revealed that the film will be shot in 3D and can be enjoyed by kids and adults alike. It’s a story set in Portugal.

Lal revealed how the whole idea of him directing a film took shape. Apparently, the idea was born when he and filmmaker TK Rajeev Kumar had decided to make a 3D show and had met Jijo Punnoose, the director of India’s first fantasy 3D Film 'My dear Kuttichathan'.

Jijo narrated the story of Barroz, who according to Mohanlal was a man who took care of Vasco Da Gama’s treasure. When the question came as to who will direct the film, Lal jumped at the opportunity. Jijo encouraged him.

