Morgan Wallen shaves off his signature: ‘Didn't like my long hair anymore'

Morgan Wallen, a country singer from Tennessee, shocked his fans on Friday evening when he appeared on the concert stage without his signature mullet at the Ohio Stadium in Columbus Ohio. The mullet had been a signature style of the singer since he first shined the music world and its disappearance has left his fans in a frenzy.

"I didn’t like my long hair anymore so I shaved it off"- Morgan Wallen.

In the concert held on August 11, Morgan debuted a freshly shaved face. He appeared on the stage with a red ballcap and underneath, a newly shaved head.

Shortly after taking the stage, the singer addressed the new development to his fans: “Before we get any further… I didn’t like my long hair anymore so I shaved it off,” he said.

The signature style had been an honor to his father, Tommy. In an interview with Outsider, he shared the inspiration behind the look “[My dad] had a mullet during their wedding. I just said, ‘Dang, Dad, that looks kinda good — I think I might try it.’”

Many of the concertgoers shared the video on the internet and since then the social world is divided if they love his new look or miss the old one.

Morgan is currently on his record-breaking tour, One Night At A Time, which began on April 14 and has featured two sold-out shows at American Family Field in Milwaukee and Wisconsin.

The tour has been planned in support of his recent album One Thing At A Time, featuring 36 tracks, all of which have entered the Billboard 100.

"This record represents the last few years of my life, the highs and the lows," he shared in a precious statement.

The album topped the Billboard 200 for 15 continuous weeks and is the first one that has maintained its position at No.1 on the country album chart.

Spreading across four countries and two continents, the tour marks Morgan's first-time, headlining stadiums across the globe. Additionally, he will donate $3 from every ticket sold in the U.S. to The Morgan Wallen Foundation.

Established in 2021, the foundation supports organizations such as the Salvation Army, Children Are People, Greater Good Music and others.

The Last Night singer will be performing at Fenway Park in Boston on the 16th and 17th of August followed by PNC Park in Pittsburgh on the 30th and 31st of the same month.

