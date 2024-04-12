10 dead in 2021 Astroworld festival: Why Drake's name was dismissed, but Apple Inc's and Travis Scott's wasn't

Pop icon Aubrey ‘Drake’ Graham has been dismissed from being named in the 2021 Astroworld festival lawsuit, referring to an incident that left 10 dead. The judge, Kristen Hawkins, denied Travis Scott’s and Apple Inc.'s request to be dismissed. Hip-hop artist Drake, who had been sued for his participation in the deadly 2021 Astroworld festival in Houston in which 10 people were killed, has been dismissed from the case, a judge ruled Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Drake was there with Travis Scott as the headline act for the event. He joined Scott on stage towards the end of the concert on November 5, 2021, amidst an oversized audience jam-packed.

The families of the 10 dead people and the badly injured attendees are seeking litigation against Drake, Scott, and Live Nation, the festival's promoter, among others.

In response, Drake, Scott and other defendants, filed motions to dismiss the claims against them.

Why Drake's name was dismissed

The ruling by Judge Hawkins to have Drake dismissed from the case following arguments by his lawyers in a Houston court on April 1st. They asserted that, unlike other promoters, Drake did not hold any administrative control over the concert proceedings. So, he should not be responsible for the fatal and other unfortunate events that took the lives of 10 people and injured others.

In a deposition given to the jury in November in the Toronto court, Drake recalled that he was not aware of the seriousness of the incident that was happening before mounting the stage. He said the crowd was blur, and he wasn't able to fathom any details.

After hearing Drake's deposition tape, Judges found out the hip-hop icon played no coy in the tragedy, as the lawsuit is pointed towards only the person in authority. ‘One Dance’ singer was just a ‘guest’.

When he was watching a video captured by a 9-year-old victim Ezra Blount, he could feel the fear in the festive atmosphere.

“I think I would want answers for what happened, yes,” after seeing all Drake expressed.

Last Monday, Hawkins excused seven firms and individuals included in the damage suit. On the other side, she rejected motions to dismiss filed by many other individuals and corporations, including at least a dozen cases involving singer’s representatives, Apple corporation, which sold a live stream of the concert, as well as two companies belonging to Hurricane’s producers.

Judge Hawkins is poised to hear motions of dismissal on Monday, another case relating to Scott as an individual.

Houston’s law enforcement conducted an investigation, leading to no offences brought against Scott. The Grand jury’s report came up blank on all charges of being involved in the Alecia side concert despite the fact that the concert went rife with deaths.